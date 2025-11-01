© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local
The Newsroom

Candidates Forum: Seven candidates running for three seats on Wilmington City Council

By Kelly Kenoyer,
Benjamin Schachtman
Published November 1, 2025 at 12:14 PM EDT

On today's show, WHQR's Ben Schachtman and Kelly Kenoyer look at the highlights from the recent candidates forum, held by WHQR, WECT, and Port City Daily, featuring candidates running for Wilmington City Council. We'll add some context and analysis to the seven candidates' answers to some tough questions.

City Council candidates during a forum hosted by WHQR, WECT News, and Port City Daily at the MC Erny Gallery on October 8, 2025.
1 of 9  — CANDIDATE_FORUM_18.JPG
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray / WHQR
Jon Evans, with WECT News, leads a city council and mayoral candidate forum hosted by WHQR, WECT News, and Port City Daily at the MC Erny Gallery on October 8, 2025.
2 of 9  — CANDIDATE_FORUM_02.JPG
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray / WHQR
City Council candidate J.C. Lyle during a city council and mayoral candidate forum hosted by WHQR, WECT News, and Port City Daily at the MC Erny Gallery on October 8, 2025.
3 of 9  — CANDIDATE_FORUM_11.JPG
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray / WHQR
City Council candidate Richard Collier during a city council and mayoral candidate forum hosted by WHQR, WECT News, and Port City Daily at the MC Erny Gallery on October 8, 2025.
4 of 9  — CANDIDATE_FORUM_10.JPG
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray / WHQR
City Council candidate and current Mayor Pro-Tem Clifford Barnett during a city council and mayoral candidate forum hosted by WHQR, WECT News, and Port City Daily at the MC Erny Gallery on October 8, 2025.
5 of 9  — CANDIDATE_FORUM_07.JPG
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray / WHQR
Luke Waddell, a current City Council member and incumbent candidate, speaks during a city council and mayoral candidate forum hosted by WHQR, WECT News, and Port City Daily at the MC Erny Gallery on October 8, 2025.
6 of 9  — CANDIDATE_FORUM_28.JPG
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray / WHQR
City Council candidate Chakema Clinton-Quintana during a city council and mayoral candidate forum hosted by WHQR, WECT News, and Port City Daily at the MC Erny Gallery on October 8, 2025.
7 of 9  — CANDIDATE_FORUM_08.JPG
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray / WHQR
City Council candidate Cassidy Santaguida during a city council and mayoral candidate forum hosted by WHQR, WECT News, and Port City Daily at the MC Erny Gallery on October 8, 2025.
8 of 9  — CANDIDATE_FORUM_26.JPG
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray / WHQR
City Council candidate Kelly Roberts during a city council and mayoral candidate forum hosted by WHQR, WECT News, and Port City Daily at the MC Erny Gallery on October 8, 2025.
9 of 9  — CANDIDATE_FORUM_12.JPG
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray / WHQR

It’s election season, which means WHQR and our news consortium have come together to put the candidates head-to-head.

We held our Wilmington City Council forum earlier this month, with seven candidates, including three Republicans — incumbent Luke Waddell, and challengers Richard Collier and Kelly Roberst — and four Democrats — incumbent Clifford Barnett, Sr., and challengers J.C. Lyle, Cassidy Santaguida, and Chakema Clinton-Quintana.

We asked them challenging questions about infrastructure, affordability, and the police department, among other issues we know you care about. Now we’re taking the next forty minutes to run through their most interesting answers, and explain and analyze what they mean. Plus, we’ll give you the rundown of the endorsement situation as the local Democratic and Republican parties tried to manage more candidates than open seats.

Video: The candidates forum

The Newsroom
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant on the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her by email at KKenoyer@whqr.org.
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
