New Year's Special Edition: The WHQR news team looks back at 2025
On today’s show, we’re looking back at the year that was 2025 with my colleagues, Rachel Keith, Aaleah McConnell, Kelly Kenoyer, and Nikolai Mather. From the local impacts of DOGE and the Trump Administration to the struggles over education funding, from rural reporting to community engagement, we’ll recap the toughest, most rewarding, and some of the most fun stories of the year.
Well, 2025 has been a complicated year — especially in the early months, we spent a lot of time looking at the local impacts of significant policy changes put in place by the Trump Administration. But there were also plenty of local stories that were bubbling up — not trickling down, including budget fights, concerns over housing and homelessness, and the ever-present issue of development — or, depending on who you ask, overdevelopment.
Whatever you felt about the news cycle — and people had some feelings, believe me — it was never boring. In fact, a lot of the time, it was damn near overwhelming. That’s why I’m grateful for my colleagues here at WHQR: Rachel Keith, Aaleah McConnell, Kelly Kenoyer, and Nikolai Mather. I couldn’t ask for a better team, and I think they’re the best ones to help unpack what this crazy year was all about.