Candidates Forum: Bill Saffo, Jonathan Barfield, Jr., and Billy Craig running for mayor of Wilmington

1 of 3 — CANDIDATE_FORUM_52.JPG Mayoral candidate Billy Craig speaks during a candidate forum hosted by WHQR, WECT News, and Port City Daily at the MC Erny Gallery on October 8, 2025. Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray / WHQR 2 of 3 — CANDIDATE_FORUM_49.JPG Mayoral candidate Jonathan Barfield speaks during a candidate forum hosted by WHQR, WECT News, and Port City Daily at the MC Erny Gallery on October 8, 2025. Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray / WHQR 3 of 3 — CANDIDATE_FORUM_54.JPG Incumbent mayoral candidate Bill Saffo speaks during a candidate forum hosted by WHQR, WECT News, and Port City Daily at the MC Erny Gallery on October 8, 2025. Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray / WHQR

It’s election season, which means WHQR and our news consortium have come together to put the candidates head-to-head.

We held our mayoral forum earlier this month, with Incumbent Democratic Mayor Bill Saffo, Challenger Democrat Jonathan Barfield, Jr., and Republican challenger Billy Craig. We asked them challenging questions about infrastructure, affordability, and the police department, among other issues we know you care about.

Now we’re taking the next hour to run through their most interesting answers, and explain and analyze what they mean. Plus, we’ll give you the rundown of the Democratic party drama that has two democrats vying against one Republican for the same seat.

Video: The candidates forum