Local
The Newsroom

Candidates Forum: Bill Saffo, Jonathan Barfield, Jr., and Billy Craig running for mayor of Wilmington

By Kelly Kenoyer,
Benjamin Schachtman
Published October 25, 2025 at 8:31 AM EDT

On today's show, WHQR's Ben Schachtman and Kelly Kenoyer look at the highlights from the recent candidates forum, held by WHQR, WECT, and Port City Daily, featuring candidates running for Wilmington office. We'll add some context and analysis to what the three candidates for mayor had to say

Mayoral candidate Billy Craig speaks during a candidate forum hosted by WHQR, WECT News, and Port City Daily at the MC Erny Gallery on October 8, 2025.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray / WHQR
Mayoral candidate Jonathan Barfield speaks during a candidate forum hosted by WHQR, WECT News, and Port City Daily at the MC Erny Gallery on October 8, 2025.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray / WHQR
Incumbent mayoral candidate Bill Saffo speaks during a candidate forum hosted by WHQR, WECT News, and Port City Daily at the MC Erny Gallery on October 8, 2025.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray / WHQR

It’s election season, which means WHQR and our news consortium have come together to put the candidates head-to-head.

We held our mayoral forum earlier this month, with Incumbent Democratic Mayor Bill Saffo, Challenger Democrat Jonathan Barfield, Jr., and Republican challenger Billy Craig. We asked them challenging questions about infrastructure, affordability, and the police department, among other issues we know you care about.

Now we’re taking the next hour to run through their most interesting answers, and explain and analyze what they mean. Plus, we’ll give you the rundown of the Democratic party drama that has two democrats vying against one Republican for the same seat.

Video: The candidates forum

The Newsroom Election 2025Latest news
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant on the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her by email at KKenoyer@whqr.org.
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
