Triple Whammy: A deep dive into New Hanover County Schools' funding predicament
On this edition of The Newsroom, WHQR's Ben Schachtman and Rachel Keith unpack the New Hanover County Schools' budgetary needs — for the current year, and for longer-term facility needs. It's hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars — and it's not clear right now where all that funding is going to come from.
On today’s show, we’re talking about funding for the public schools in New Hanover County Schools — over $300 million dollars a year, and hundreds of millions more for capital needs. That money comes from a complicated assortment of federal, state, and local sources — meaning three different levels of political uncertainty when it comes to funding.
This year, the district faces what several board members described as a triple whammy – a reduced county budget, a state budget in limbo, and long-term uncertainty around federal funding – and the fate of the Department of Education.
And then there’s capital needs, like the nine-figure proposals to rehab or replace New Hanover High School. The campus has suffered generations of under-investment and deferred maintenance, and those chickens have come home to roost. But that’s only part of the district’s facilities needs, which could reach a billion dollars.
So, on today’s show, we’re going to unpack where the money is, and isn’t, coming from, what the budget shortfalls mean, and some suggestions for addressing the problem.
