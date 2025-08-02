© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local
The Newsroom

Triple Whammy: A deep dive into New Hanover County Schools' funding predicament

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Rachel Keith
Published August 2, 2025 at 11:27 AM EDT

On this edition of The Newsroom, WHQR's Ben Schachtman and Rachel Keith unpack the New Hanover County Schools' budgetary needs — for the current year, and for longer-term facility needs. It's hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars — and it's not clear right now where all that funding is going to come from.

On today’s show, we’re talking about funding for the public schools in New Hanover County Schools — over $300 million dollars a year, and hundreds of millions more for capital needs. That money comes from a complicated assortment of federal, state, and local sources — meaning three different levels of political uncertainty when it comes to funding.

This year, the district faces what several board members described as a triple whammy – a reduced county budget, a state budget in limbo, and long-term uncertainty around federal funding – and the fate of the Department of Education.

And then there’s capital needs, like the nine-figure proposals to rehab or replace New Hanover High School. The campus has suffered generations of under-investment and deferred maintenance, and those chickens have come home to roost. But that’s only part of the district’s facilities needs, which could reach a billion dollars.

So, on today’s show, we’re going to unpack where the money is, and isn’t, coming from, what the budget shortfalls mean, and some suggestions for addressing the problem.

Links for the show:

Tags
The Newsroom Latest news
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman
Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language & Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org or on Twitter @RachelKWHQR
See stories by Rachel Keith