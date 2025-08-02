Triple Whammy: A deep dive into New Hanover County Schools' funding predicament

On today’s show, we’re talking about funding for the public schools in New Hanover County Schools — over $300 million dollars a year, and hundreds of millions more for capital needs. That money comes from a complicated assortment of federal, state, and local sources — meaning three different levels of political uncertainty when it comes to funding.

This year, the district faces what several board members described as a triple whammy – a reduced county budget, a state budget in limbo, and long-term uncertainty around federal funding – and the fate of the Department of Education.

And then there’s capital needs, like the nine-figure proposals to rehab or replace New Hanover High School. The campus has suffered generations of under-investment and deferred maintenance, and those chickens have come home to roost. But that’s only part of the district’s facilities needs, which could reach a billion dollars.

So, on today’s show, we’re going to unpack where the money is, and isn’t, coming from, what the budget shortfalls mean, and some suggestions for addressing the problem.

