A conversation with Spence Broadhurst, looking back at five years on The Endowment board

On today’s show, we’re sitting down for a candid conversation with Spence Broadhurst, a former Wilmington mayor who has played an intimate role in the creation and evolution of the New Hanover Community Endowment.

Six years ago, Broadhurst co-chaired the Partnership Advisory Group, which helped steer the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center. And, as the deal with Novant Health came together, and the county set aside nearly $1.3 billion in sale proceeds to create the Endowment, Broadhurst was named to the board — and shortly afterward named the inaugural chairman.

This week, both Broadhurst and current Endowment chairwoman Shannon Winslow, also a founding member, were at the end of their second terms — and both had asked to be reappointed. County commissioners unanimously reappointed Windlow — but voted along party lines to replace Broadhurst.

I don’t think the decision was particularly surprising for people following the Endowment, or for Broadhurst for that matter, although there was some tension around the appointment vote — and we’ll get into that later in today’s conversation.

But the main reason I wanted to sit down with Broadhurst is that he’s been involved for longer, and more intimately, with the Endowment than almost anyone else — and has helped shape its direction, for better or worse. Broadhurst, who has now resigned from the Endowment to prevent any conflict that would prevent him from speaking candidly, agreed to a long-form interview — with the caveat that he wouldn’t discuss personnel issues, like the departure of The Endowment’s first two CEOs, William Buster and Dan Winslow, or any specific board members.

Over the course of the interview, we’ll get into some of the challenges The Endowment has faced, and some of the debates the board has tackled over where the now $1.6-billion organization should be headed. It is, I hope, a refreshingly transparent look inside one of the most important boardrooms in the region.

An editorial note here about Broadhurst’s description of the events involving New Hanover County commissioners Dane Scalise and LeAnn Pierce and County manager Chris Coudriet.

In an email, Coudriet wrote, "I did talk with Spence the Friday before Labor Day after a request made of me. I would like to consider discussions that I have with individual commissioners and other persons as private, but I recognize that is sometimes beyond my control."

Coudriet declined to respond to additional questions, but did not contest that he spoke with Broadhurst after a conversation with Scalise, nor did he dispute that he asked Broadhurst to withdraw his application or the county might go public with their concerns that Broadhurst had threatened to challenge Pierce politically.

In a text message, Scalise provided some additional context.

Around the end of July, Commissioner Pierce and I spoke immediately after she had a conversation with Mr. Broadhurst. She was very upset. She told me that he wanted her support for his renomination to The Endowment. She said she would consider it. He then responded by saying that if she voted to reappoint him, he wouldn't run for County Commissioner next year as people in his circle were requesting. LeAnn believed he was trying to intimidate or bully her into supporting him. She thought it was improper and an ethical breach. I agreed. I later called Mr. Coudriet and told him what LeAnn had told me. I explained that I thought Mr. Broadhurst's comments were disqualifying, that I intended to vote against him on the basis of what he said to LeAnn, and that she and I would be discussing his quid pro quo offer in public should he persist in seeking the renomination. I note that Mr. Broadhurst has acknowledged in his recent comments to the media that "people had encouraged him to run and that he did not want to do that." That is entirely in line with what Commissioner Pierce communicated to me immediately after their conversation in July.

Pierce did not respond to texts, voice messages, or email. But, of course, the Newsroom door remains open.

If you have comments, concerns, or an idea for a future show, email us at newsroom@whqr.org.