NHC commissioners reappoint one founding Endowment board member, replace another

Six years ago, former Wilmington mayor Spence Broadhurst co-chaired the Partnership Advisory Group, which helped steer the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center. And when the New Hanover Community Endowment was formed with nearly $1.3 billion in sale proceeds, he was named as its first chairman.

Both Broadhurst and current Endowment chairwoman Shannon Winslow, also a founding member, were at the end of their latest terms and had asked to be reappointed. Commissioners unanimously approved another term for Winslow, but chose to replace Broadhurst with Wilmington-based financial planner Justin Burgess — over the objections of Democrats Stephanie Walker and Rob Zapple, who strongly advocated for Broadhurst to be re-appointed.

Burgess was one of about a dozen applicants who threw their hats in the ring alongside Winslow and Broadhurst. In his application, Burgess cited his upbringing in rural, low-income Vance County and Christian faith (citing Luke 12:48, "to whom much is given, much is expected") as motivations, and noted his experience with other foundations and nonprofits. He said he'd like to focus on youth behavior, safety, abuse, and neglect, and that he wanted to improve access to health foods, medical care, and provide "a bridge for those looking to get out of a tough financial situation." Included among his references was Hank Estep, a quietly influential force in the conservative community.

Republican Commissioner Dane Scalise, who motioned to reappoint Winslow and replace Broadhurst with Burgess, said the decision was in keeping with concerns Zapple had voiced about the Endowment’s current direction.

"I'll also offer that, not in a combative way, but Commissioner Zapple, I've seen your comments on the media at WECT and otherwise criticizing The Endowment, wondering whether or not the endowment is doing what it's supposed to be doing, should we wind the whole thing down and do something different," Scalise said.

In comments to WECT in July, Zapple suggested that the past CEOs of The Endowment — William Buster and Dan Winslow — hadn't had sufficient independence.

"They don’t seem to be able to get out of the way of the CEO, and thus, the process gets jammed up," he said at the time.

Scalise said his motion would help address Zapple's concerns.

"This motion that I've made to keep the current chair, but to replace someone who has been there since the inception, before The Endowment was even created, and served as chair, is an attempt to switch things up a little bit," Scalise said. "It's perfectly in line with the comments that you've made previously about your dissatisfaction with some of what The Endowment has done.

Scalise thanked Broadhurst for his time on The Endowment board, and praised Burgess’ financial skill set, community service, and faith.

While acknowledging that she was in the political minority on the board, Walker did ask to explore ways to make the county’s appointment process — especially for The Endowment — more transparent in the future.

Also during the meeting, Vice-Chair LeAnn Pierce appeared to suggest that Broadhurst had in some way attempted to coerce or bully her into flipping her vote to support his reappointment. Specifically, Pierce seemed to suggest Broadhurst had suggested he would run against her.

"I have been an elected official for 12 years, and I will not be bullied, and I will not be pressured into a vote from anyone," Pierce said. "Don't say, 'if you don't do this, I will run against you.' I'm not going to do that. I'm not going to vote, and I'm not going to be pressured."

Pierce did not respond to texts and phone messages. It's not clear if she was suggesting Broadhurst might run against her in 2026, when she is up for reelection to the board of commissioners. And it's not evident that Broadhurst, a Democrat, would have a meaningful impact on a campaign by Pierce, a Republican (if anything, Zapple — who is also up for reelection in 2026 — could be collateral damage).

It's also possible she was implying Broadhurst might sponsor a primary challenger. And Pierce's name has been floated as a possible appointment to replace Republican State Representative Ted Davis if he were to resign before his term expired; in that case, Broadhurst could make a 2026 campaign by Pierce for Davis' seat more difficult and expensive.

In an email to WHQR, Broadhurst categorically denied threatening or bullying Pierce, or anyone else, in any way. He said he in no way suggested he would run for commissioner, and was emphatic that he had "never connected The Endowment appointment to me or anyone running for commissioner."

Disclosure notice: Rob Zapple is a member of the WHQR board of directors, which has no say in editorial decisions.

Below: Applications for appointment to The Endowment.

https://www.scribd.com/document/917543629/NHC-Agenda-09-15-2025-Endowment-Applications