The Newsroom

2025 City of Wilmington Council Elections: Candidate Clifford Barnett, Sr.

By Benjamin Schachtman
Published August 14, 2025 at 4:26 PM EDT
WHQR is sitting down with all eight candidates for Wilmington's City Council — two incumbents and six newcomers — who are running for three seats. On this episode of The Newsroom, an interview with incumbent Clifford Barnett, Sr.

This is a special episode, part of our 2025 election coverage. You can find more interviews, election coverage, and voter info here.

This year, there are three open seats on council — and we have eight candidates, including six challengers and two incumbents. We also have three candidates for mayor, including our incumbent mayor.

While the city council race is technically non-partisan, the local Democratic and Republican parties do play a role in supporting candidates. For city council, we have three Republican candidates, one unaffiliated candidate, and four Democratic candidates — although the county Democratic Party implemented a straw poll to narrow its support to three of those candidates — and one of the two Democrats running for mayor.

On today’s show, we’re interviewing Democratic incumbent Clifford Barnett, Sr., who is running for a third term on Wilmington City Council. You can find more about him on his campaign site here.

The Newsroom Election 2025
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability.
