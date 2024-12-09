WHQR is celebrating 40 years of fantastic radio since airing our first official broadcast on April 22, 1984. To commemorate this special milestone, we’re presenting a variety of archival favorite shows and pieces from our broadcast history below. We’re also airing some of the best commentaries every week (during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on 91.3fm) and you can find them here. Enjoy!For many more commentaries <b>click here</b>.
WHQR Commentary: Charles Boney “Christmas Windows”
In a commentary that originally aired in 2006, architect and life-long Wilmington resident, Charles Boney recalls the Belks Christmas display windows from his youth in the 1960’s in downtown Wilmington. He says today the windows are gone but the sentiment remains