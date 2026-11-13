Holiday Programming 2026

The Holiday's on Classical HQR

Sunday, Nov. 22

7:00 AM - 8:00 AM on Classical HQR 92.7

With Heart and Voice Thanksgiving Special

The Liturgical Year concludes this week with the celebration of the Feast of Christ the King, looking forward to the Second Coming – even as we mark the traditional American holiday of Thanksgiving.

Thursday, Nov. 26

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Classical HQR

River Carry Me Home - from Classical MPR

Rivers are special, many even considered sacred. They carry rain from fields and replenish the sea. They wander as watery conduits from one point to another, sometimes even between exile and home. Like rivers, our lives, too, are wandering—and as the 17th-century Japanese wandering poet Bashō wrote, the journey itself is home. As we gather with family and friends this Thanksgiving, enjoy an hour of music that reaches the heart of what it means to wander through the world like a river carving its course, and what it means to come home.

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Classical HQR 92.7

Songs of Thanks - from Classical MPR

Through their signature narrative programming, the acclaimed men's a cappella octet Cantus weaves together stories and songs celebrating gratitude and community. Featuring a commissioned work from composer Damien Sneed.

Sunday, Nov. 29

7:00 AM - 8:00 AM on Classical HQR 92.7

With Heart and Voice Advent Special

The themes of anticipation of the coming of the Messiah permeate the time of preparation known as Advent. Choral and organ music of longing and expectation will be featured as we begin the Advent journey.

8:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Classical HQR 92.7

Sunday Baroque Holiday Special

Music for gratitude and feasting, and launch of the annual Sunday Baroque holiday gift list.

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM on Classical HQR 92.7

Classical Guitar Alive Thanksgiving Special

Music for Thanksgiving by Bach, Giuliani, Frederic Hand, and Chick Corea; interviews with Emmy-winning composer/guitarist Frederic Hand, and Grammy-winning guitarist William Kanengiser.

Friday, Dec. 04

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM on Classical HQR 92.7

Candles Burning Brightly (Hanukkah)

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

Sunday, Dec. 06

7:00 AM - 8:00 AM on Classical HQR 92.7

With Heart and Voice Advent Special

On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to choral and organ music of prophecy and expectation, both from the Old Testament prophets and from the New Testament story of John the Baptist. Lovely music from a variety of sources.

8:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Classical HQR 92.7

Sunday Baroque

Baroque music for the season and selections from the annual Gift List.

Monday, Dec. 7

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Classical HQR 92.7

Salmagundi Holiday Special I

Pat Marriott's regular Monday evening potpourri features Handel's Messiah, in Mozart's Classical-era orchestration.