WHQR is celebrating 40 years of fantastic radio since airing our first official broadcast on April 22, 1984. To commemorate this special milestone, we’re presenting a variety of archival favorite shows and pieces from our broadcast history below. We’re also airing some of the best commentaries every week (during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on 91.3fm) and you can find them here. Enjoy!For many more commentaries <b>click here</b>.

WHQR Commentary: John Ormond “Autumn”

Published November 20, 2024 at 10:41 AM EST

John Ormond is a counselor doing therapy via telehealth, from his current home in Shelby, NC. This commentary first aired on November 8th, 2004.
