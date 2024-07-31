WHQR is celebrating 40 years of fantastic radio since airing our first official broadcast on April 22, 1984. To commemorate this special milestone, we’re presenting a variety of archival favorite shows and pieces from our broadcast history below. We’re also airing some of the best commentaries every week (during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on 91.3fm) and you can find them here. Enjoy!For many more commentaries <b>click here</b>.
WHQR Commentary: Shane Fernando "Bottle Dance"
Local commentaries were a regular part of WHQR’s programming for many years and for WHQR’s 40th anniversary year celebration, we’re presenting a few favorites from our extensive archive.
This commentary first aired on June 15, 2010 and features Shane Fernando, CEO of Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts and lives in Historic Downtown Wilmington.
WHQR Commentaries don't necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Radio, its editorial staff, or its members.