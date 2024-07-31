© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Archived Broadcasts
WHQR is celebrating 40 years of fantastic radio since airing our first official broadcast on April 22, 1984. To commemorate this special milestone, we’re presenting a variety of archival favorite shows and pieces from our broadcast history below. We’re also airing some of the best commentaries every week (during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on 91.3fm) and you can find them here. Enjoy!For many more commentaries <b>click here</b>.

WHQR Commentary: Shane Fernando "Bottle Dance"

WHQR
Published July 31, 2024 at 10:55 AM EDT
Photo Courtesy of The Wilson Center

Local commentaries were a regular part of WHQR’s programming for many years and for WHQR’s 40th anniversary year celebration, we’re presenting a few favorites from our extensive archive.

This commentary first aired on June 15, 2010 and features Shane Fernando, CEO of Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts and lives in Historic Downtown Wilmington.

WHQR Commentaries don't necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Radio, its editorial staff, or its members.
Audio Archives