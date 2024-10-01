2024 Election candidates questionnaires: NHC Board of Commissioners candidate Stephanie Walker

The candidates’ responses are presented without edits (except for formatting).

Below are the responses from Democratic candidate Stephanie Walker (currently serving on the New Hanover County school board).

What plans do you have to address the need for more affordable housing?

Following the Smart Growth principle of creating a range of housing opportunities and choices, as a commissioner, I would like to have conversations and work towards solutions to our affordable/workforce housing crisis, like highlighting and promoting the use of inclusionary zoning practices and increasing zoning options. Special accommodations made for workforce housing that may include public, private, and nonprofit partnerships for ways to help with payment assistance, tax incentives, policies, and financing options. Work efficiently with developers to increase the supply of affordable housing units.

As a commissioner, I will work with other elected bodies and organizations, including the Wilmington City Council, to try and solve the affordable/workforce housing crisis. Our area is growing rapidly, and we need to work together to come up with solutions to ensure that residents can stay here to live and work and who aren't continually being priced out of this community. We MUST explore all options.

Related, what efforts would you make to address homelessness?

I believe housing insecurity and homelessness are fundamentally housing issues. There aren’t enough affordable housing options, and rent prices have become too high. Many people are struggling to afford rent alongside their other bills, and we are seeing more families who are housing insecure in our area. We must first increase the availability of affordable housing so people have viable options for places to live. This can be achieved through inclusionary zoning practices, the rehabilitation and repair of existing homes, and permitting ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units) throughout the county. Working with developers to increase the number of affordable housing units in new builds is also crucial.

Once we have a better inventory of affordable housing units, we should explore rental assistance options and potentially offer help with down payments. This would benefit those who are housing insecure or just a paycheck or two away from homelessness. Additionally, New Hanover County has had successful partnerships with the Good Shepherd Center and Habitat for Humanity to provide permanent supportive housing that also offers wraparound services, such as assistance with transportation, jobs, mental health, and substance use. We need more partnerships like this.

We are also fortunate to have a community Endowment that could significantly contribute to solving the housing affordability crisis, especially since one of its main goals is to address housing issues in our community.

For those experiencing chronic homelessness, we need to focus on outreach to help with potential disabilities, mental health, or substance use issues, while working toward securing permanent housing. We should also expand the capacity of our transitional housing and emergency shelters. I know the City and County have had a couple of meetings to discuss this and have resolved to do something about it, but at this point, we should work towards getting it done. I know the Endowment has pledged money towards the issue also. It’s a good start, but it’s not enough. I will be interested to see if there are more solutions in the updated comprehensive plan.

What is your plan to manage development, balancing concerns over the environmental and traffic impact with a rapidly growing region’s need for more housing?

There is clearly a significant need for development due to a housing shortage, which has been cited as one of the reasons for high housing and rental prices. A recent article from a homebuilders' site revealed that Wilmington, NC, is the number one mid-sized metro for building new units. However, even with this increased inventory, prices have not dropped; in fact, they have often continued to rise rapidly, causing a financial burden for many.

We need to strike a balance between development, environmental impact, affordable housing, and housing inventory. I'm concerned that if we don't make wiser choices soon, it will cost us all more in the long run. This could lead to increased flooding, family displacement, a strain on emergency services, and even insurance companies refusing to insure our homes.

By-right development will be difficult to stop due to legal property rights, and Dillon's Rule limits local governments' authority. These laws need to be addressed at the state level, and I will work hard to advocate for those changes. However, locally, we must start asking the right questions about how we proceed, especially regarding the Special Use Permit (SUP) process. I’ve been researching ways to balance legal requirements with a system that better suits our coastal environment, taking into account critical issues like stormwater management, tree preservation, clear-cutting, and wetland infill.

I want to know whether a development fits the area in which it is being built. What environmental impact will it have on existing and surrounding developments? Does it align with county plans to address affordability issues? Is it helping solve the housing problems we face?

The county cannot work in isolation. We must collaborate with the city, state, developers, and non-profits, and also work regionally with neighboring counties to solve these issues. Our jurisdictions may have boundaries, but our communities do not. Years of developing wetlands, removing trees, and paving over permeable surfaces, coupled with rising sea levels and severe weather events, have contributed to the flooding and stormwater challenges we now face.

I would also like to see a more balanced planning board with members who objectively consider the scientific and environmental impacts of development—not just for the immediate proposal but for its broader impact on surrounding areas and the county as a

whole. We need a comprehensive analysis that considers infrastructure like traffic, stormwater, environmental impact, and schools. These factors have been overlooked for too long, and we are now seeing the consequences.

Here is an article about my own experience as a citizen advocating for sensible development in my community.

How would you help promote economic development (and what kind of development would you like to see)?

We attract businesses by being a community that firmly upholds its values. Here are a few ways:

•Support and invest in public education to cultivate an educated workforce thatremains in the area. This should start from prenatal through to college or tradeschool. This will help create and grow a sustainable workforce pipeline that willremain here.

•Prioritize sustainable development, environmental preservation, and climateresilience through Smart Growth principles. This includes addressing stormwaterissues, protecting our drinking water and holding polluters accountable for ourpoisoning our water, and protecting green spaces, including our wetlands (andwetland restoration) and our trees (stop clearcutting and minimize the removal oftrees).

•Tackle the affordable housing crisis so essential workers like teachers, nurses,and first responders can afford to live here. This will also help support our workersin the tourism industry.

•Be a hub for innovation and business support, including supporting incubators forstartups and entrepreneurs. Diversify industry across different sectors andprepare our workforce for the coming wave of tech innovation. Support our filmindustry.

•Invest in infrastructure, including a robust public transportation system, continuingthe plan to make us more a more walkable/bikeable community, and community-wide high-speed internet.

What are your plans for funding public education, and would you support placing a school bond on the ballot?

As a current school board member, I have established relationships with board members and staff, making me well-qualified to understand the needs and challenges of our schools. I would promote open dialogue, regular joint meetings, and one-on-one discussions with board members and administrators. Additionally, I would meet regularly with state legislators to discuss improving funding for public schools and seek other ways to support schools, such as pursuing grants or leveraging the community Endowment. My work with the Turnaround Taskforce, which I helped establish, would continue to address the needs of high-priority schools, particularly in areas such as preschool, literacy, culture/climate, college opportunities, trauma, and adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). This work includes researching and funding the goals and initiatives developed by the taskforce.

Public school funding comes from federal, state, and local sources (including grants). School boards cannot generate revenue through taxation, so public schools rely on those who have the political will to fund them. Approximately 30% of the district’s operating budget is derived from the county, and the county is responsible statutorily for capital improvements. There is a significant need for capital improvements in New Hanover County, and a school bond will be essential. Schools like New Hanover High School, Mary C. Williams, Pine Valley, Isaac Bear, and potentially River Lights Elementary require rebuilding or repairs. Additionally, numerous other capital needs, such as HVAC systems, roofs, and drainage issues, need attention. In preparation for a school bond in the next election cycle, school board committees on finance, capital, and bond will meet jointly in the coming weeks. If elected to the County Commission, I would actively participate in joint discussions.

I firmly believe that public schools are a public good, as they are required to accept all students regardless of their needs. However, our state significantly underfunds public schools, and funding is often diverted to unregulated charter schools ($7 million this year) and private schools through Opportunity Scholarships for wealthier families ($1.8 million in New Hanover County so far). Moreover, the state has not updated public school allotment formulas for decades, and they have not kept up with inflation. Despite a court ruling (the Leandro case), billions of dollars are being withheld from public education. While the cost of living and rent prices have increased, teacher salaries have not kept pace. There is a unique opportunity to collaborate with our county’s Endowment, which has committed to creating generational change, with education as one of its primary funding pillars.

Despite some elected officials claiming record funding for public schools, my experience on the school board and with the budget process over the past four years has shown me that the needs are substantial. Teachers are being asked to do more with fewer resources, negatively impacting not only educators but also the students who require the most support. Additionally, state legislative actions are making the teaching profession less attractive, further diminishing the teacher pipeline.

What financial role do you think the county should have in supporting WAVE’s public transportation system?

A well-supported public transportation system is the hallmark of a thriving, growing city. In New Hanover County, despite the presence of two layers of government (city and county), we function as one integrated area. Investing in a robust transportation system now will help address current and future issues, especially as traffic continues to worsen.

One major barrier to accessing services and community participation is the lack of adequate transportation options. Growing up in Wilmington, when the city was smaller, owning a car was necessary to get around because the community was more spread out. Now, with rapid growth, traffic has increased significantly, and it takes much longer to travel across the county. For example, driving from Ogden to Snows Cut Bridge during the day can take up to 40 minutes.

The city is responsible for maintaining city streets, while the North Carolina Department of Transportation (DOT) handles unincorporated county roads, and HOAs manage private streets. Road repairs are funded through the gas tax, but with more fuel-efficient vehicles on the road, less revenue is going into road repair funds. More cars on the road mean increased wear and tear on infrastructure, leading to more frequent repairs. A reliable, efficient, and affordable public transportation system could reduce the number of cars on the road, easing traffic congestion and road maintenance costs. However, the challenge lies in garnering public and governmental support to make this a reality (remembering the failed bond). Even though the county and city governments may have different responsibilities, they should collaborate to solve this shared issue. Ultimately, Wilmington and its surrounding areas are one community, regardless of city limits or invisible boundaries.

Other cities in North Carolina, such as Raleigh, Cary, and Chapel Hill, have already tackled this issue by developing comprehensive public transit systems. Similarly, cities in the UK have demonstrated the benefits of robust public transit, which helps reduce traffic, road repairs, car accidents, and barriers to accessing services. If Wilmington had a dependable, affordable bus system, many residents would likely use it for shopping, entertainment, and other daily activities, reducing the strain on the city's roads.

What are your views on the county’s Diversity and Equity Office work inside the county government and in the community?

As the chair of the school district’s Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee for two years (and a member for three), I am proud of our achievements, such as launching the Student Voice Initiative and establishing our first Chief Equity Officer. It was deeply disappointing to see the committee dissolved this past year, along with the loss of our Equity Officer—decisions that I strongly opposed. I support continuing the work of the county’s Diversity and Equity Office and would be firmly against its dissolution.