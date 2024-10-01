2024 Election candidates questionnaires: NHC School Board candidate Natosha Tew

The candidates’ responses are presented without edits (except for formatting).

Below are the responses from Republican candidate Natosha Tew.



The legislature has recently moved to fund vouchers for private schools, which provide public money for private schools. Do you support this voucher system?

I support parents having the right to choose the education that best fits their child(ren)’s learning style and family dynamics. Their tax dollars should be allowed to fund the education of their child(ren). A huge majority of credible evidence shows that school choice programs “improve academic outcomes for not only the program participants but also the students in public schools; save taxpayers money; and reduce racial segregation.” AFC-Growth-Fund-School-Choice-Research-Summary (schoolchoicefacts.org)

Unfortunately, our school district has lost many experienced educators due to poor leadership, lack of support from central administration, and increased expectations to perform duties that educators are not trained to do in an environment that has become increasingly unsafe while not being adequately compensated for the increased workload or hazard risk.

However, I am unsatisfied with the current opportunity scholarship because it is not attainable for most kids with disabilities, and the extent to which our public-school classrooms are underfunded is detrimental to their education and impeding their rights to a sound and basic education. Meanwhile, one in five NC teacher vacancies are in Exceptional Children departments. That’s 20%!!

We should advocate our state legislators to allow school systems to be able to bill Medicaid for Disabled students’ therapies and resources. The money saved could go back in to paying for teacher aides and higher supplements for EC teachers, which would provide incentive for getting and keeping teachers.

How would you support the district’s diverse population, including minority, LGBTQ, and multi-language families?

I support consistently treating all students fairly and with respect, regardless of race, skin color, national origin or sex. I also support the protection of our children’s First Amendment Rights, which clearly states that school officials, school districts and teachers cannot prohibit speech, compel speech or retaliate against students.

I do not support the “teaching” of Sex & Gender Theory, which is based on the “dangerous assumption that children are sexual from birth, have the right to sexual pleasure, and should use their own ‘agency’ to obtain it. Even worse, it teaches our children that “biology and gender are unconnected realities and that their reproductive organs have nothing to do with their gender.” ( www.ProtectOurKidsNow.org

There is no such thing as a “trans” child. No child is born in the wrong body. Boys and girls are perfect AS THEY ARE. Gender Ideology is cult.

If elected, how would you handle dissenting viewpoints from fellow board members, staff, and the public?

To handle dissenting viewpoints, I will remain focused on establishing a culture of good communication, by being direct but respectful. I will be fully present and prepared for the board meetings so that I am able to explain my rationale and evidence for any position or policy I support. I recognize the vital importance of possessing a willingness to accept varied perspectives from others. I will avoid personal attacks and emotional reactions, for they are never productive. I will also be prepared to handle any resistance or backlash while remaining calm, firm and consistent.



Do you believe teachers and staff are indoctrinating students with partisan ideologies? If so, what evidence can you share to support that concern?

I do not believe that all or even most teachers and staff are knowingly indoctrinating students with partisan ideologies. I am certain that most all our educators and staff want nothing more than to help every student be successful. However, it is the actions of a small minority that cause me concern.

For example, the blatant disregard for a school policy exhibited by a teacher(s) when an unapproved flag (and undeniably political in nature) was displayed in an art classroom during our most recent Open House. Thanks to a concerned parent reporting this, a remedy was quickly provided. However, the damage was done and the opportunity to build trust between parents and educators was squandered, unfortunately.



Do you support the banning of books in libraries or classrooms? If so, are there any that currently concern you?

I support having developmentally and age-appropriate books in our classrooms and libraries. I do not believe having sexually explicit books readily available to minors in school libraries is appropriate or ethical. There is something extremely weird and deeply disturbing about non-familial adults talking to or with young children about sex, and actually could be considered “grooming.”

List of concerning books:

Forever by Judy Blume at Roland-Grise Middle – Rated 4

by Judy Blume at Roland-Grise Middle – Rated 4 Haunted : a novel by Chuck Palahniuk at Hoggard High School - Rated 5

: a novel by Chuck Palahniuk at Hoggard High School - Rated 5 I am Jazz by Jessica Herthel at Anderson Elementary - NR

by Jessica Herthel at Anderson Elementary - NR Jack, Not Jackie by Erica Silverman at Anderson Elementary – NR

by Erica Silverman at Anderson Elementary – NR Kingdom of Ash by Sarah Maas at Murray Middle School – Rated 4

by Sarah Maas at Murray Middle School – Rated 4 Like a Love Story by Abdi Nazemian at Roland-Grise Middle School – Rated 4

by Abdi Nazemian at Roland-Grise Middle School – Rated 4 Tricks by Ellen Hopkins at Hoggard High School – Rated 5

For a complete list of books and the metric on how they are graded, visit the Pavement Education Project

How do you plan to support the district’s low-performing schools? Do you have broader concerns about or plans to address academic achievement?

I support the return to a traditional method of educating in schools and focusing on the basics. By ensuring that all our children master the fundamentals of reading, writing and arithmetic, we will provide them a solid foundation for a lifetime of learning.

There is no substitute for in-person learning with a physical teacher present, for actual textbooks with handwritten work, for cursive writing proficiency and for limited use of computers as a supplement to traditional learning. I would also like to see the elimination of the use of AI as it fosters fraud, cheating, laziness and leads to a lack of critical thinking.

When and how would you like to start reviewing the district’s budget? What are your priorities in terms of positions, curriculum, and/or programs?

I would immediately make a motion to request a forensic audit of our school budget. I want to see every dime we spend or ACCEPT FROM NON-PROFITS via materials, funds, books, curriculum, digital online access and subscription fees.

I want to see our school district return to merit-based grading, hiring and promotional practices. No more getting credit for just showing up to class or getting hired or promoted because of one’s physical attributes in order to check all the DEI boxes.

I do not support the One-to-One Device policy established by the last superintendent. Our elementary school children need more hands-on, face-to-face learning and less screen time. I believe that would result in better student performance and save our school district millions of dollars every year.

I want to prioritize reading, writing and arithmetic teaching while also developing a robust Civics program, in which our school district would establish the graduation requirement of passing the US Citizenship Test for all students.