2024 Election candidates questionnaires: NHC School Board candidate Jerry Jones

The candidates’ responses are presented without edits (except for formatting).

Below are the responses from Democratic candidates Jerry Jones.

The legislature has recently moved to fund vouchers for private schools, which provide public money for private schools. Do you support this voucher system?

No.

How would you support the district’s diverse population, including minority, LGBTQ, and multi-language families?

* encourage the use of culturally responsive curriculums

* continue the development of family engagement programs by building on the work of the Parent and Caregiver Academy

* offer the opportunity for professional development on topics like anti-bias education, cultural competency, and LGBTQ inclusion

* partner with existing community groups to offer or learn how to offer support network and resources LGBTQ+ students and families

* finally, review existing policies to ensure they uphold the principles of equity and inclusion and revising where they potentially fall short

If elected, how would you handle dissenting viewpoints from fellow board members, staff, and the public?

I would handle dissenting viewpoints as a board member the way I always do. I would understand that as with all behavior there tends to be a driver behind actions and that no person can be or should be reduced to a caricature because of one opinion. I would always speak truth to power, standing firm on those principles I hold dear but would always seek to understand and then persuade.

Do you believe teachers and staff are indoctrinating students with partisan ideologies? If so, what evidence can you share to support that concern?

No.

Do you support the banning of books in libraries or classrooms? If so, are there any that currently concern you?

No.

How do you plan to support the district’s low-performing schools? Do you have broader concerns about or plans to address academic achievement?

*targeted professional development around topics tailored for the specific school - topics like differentiated instruction, effective instructional strategies, or classroom management

* enhanced academic support: i.e., tailored tutoring programs, after-school enrichment activities, potentially even summer break instruction

* continue to build on the work of the Parent and Caregiver Academy

* address trauma with enhanced mental health and counseling services for students

* finally, at the foundation of all of these potential initiatives is the principle of data driven decision making that is done in concert with educators, administrators, and staff members.

When and how would you like to start reviewing the district’s budget? What are your priorities in terms of positions, curriculum, and/or programs?

We would need to begin reviewing the budget almost immediately after being sworn in. There won't be a lot of time between swearing in and the beginning of the budgeting process. My priorities would be safety and then supporting academic attainment. Those two categories are quite broad. By safety, I mean not only the physical safety of our staff and students but also the emotional safety that schools should provide. If a student doesn't feel safe and doesn't trust that they're seen they will not perform well. By academic attainment, I mean those things we need, in addition to safe students, that lead to success in the classroom. We need well-cared for and respected educators, administrators and staff members. We need resources applied toward the specific needs of each school.