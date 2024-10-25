Unpacking the state House and Senate candidates' forum
On today’s show, WHQR's Ben Schachtman and Kelly Kenoyer are unpacking the forum we put on earlier this month with WECT and Port City Daily, featuring candidates running for the North Carolina House and Senate. We'll dig into what the candidates had to say, with context, analysis, and some fact-checking.
You can find out more about WHQR's Community Agenda, which helped inform our questions, here. And you can find voter guides for legislative candidates here.
Find all of WHQR’s 2024 election info and coverage here.
For full candidate responses to all of WHQR's questions, click the links below. For a full list of WHQR's voter resources on all local races, click here.
- State Senate District 7 candidate David Hill (D)
- State Senate District 7 candidate Michael Lee (R)
- State Senate District 8 candidate Katherine Randall (D)
- House District 19 candidate Jill Brown (D)
- House District 20 candidate Jon Berger (D)
- House District 17 candidate Charles Jones (D)
Below: Watch the full forums below, one for Senate candidates, one for House candidates.
