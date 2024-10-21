2024 Election candidates questionnaires: House District 19 candidate Jill Brown

House District 19 covers southern New Hanover County, including Kure and Carolina beaches, and southern eastern Brunswick County.

The candidates’ responses are presented without edits (except for formatting). Below are the responses from Democratic candidate Jill Brown.



What is your stance on abortion — and what, if any, changes would you make to existing state law which bans abortion after 12 weeks, with exceptions for fetal abnormalities, health of the mother, and rape/incest?

Roe v. Wade should never have been overturned. Access to abortion care is crucial for women’s health, autonomy, and basic human rights. The government has no right to interfere in the private medical decisions of its citizens. The recently passed 12-week abortion ban puts not only pregnant women but all women at risk. Women are losing their lives because they cannot receive the essential care required to save them or preserve their fertility. The so-called exceptions in the law are meaningless, as healthcare providers are afraid to act due to its vague and unclear provisions. As a result, doctors are leaving the state, and new physicians are reluctant to practice here. With stricter abortion bans in surrounding states, North Carolina’s healthcare system is overwhelmed by out-of-state women seeking lifesaving care, leaving local women unable to access timely medical services themselves. Tragically, the maternal and infant mortality rates in the U.S. lag far behind other developed countries, with Black women facing three times the risk of white women due to systemic healthcare inequalities. These rates have worsened since the overturning of Roe and the Dobbs decision.

Moreover, this abortion ban violates the separation of church and state. The ban is based on a Christian belief about when life begins, a view not shared by all faiths. Forcing this belief onto others imposes a specific religious doctrine on people of different faiths or beliefs.

Finally, the abortion ban undermines the unalienable right to equality. Throughout American history, states once held the power to decide human rights, as was the case with slavery. We fought a war to end that practice, and the 13th Amendment abolished slavery and involuntary servitude. Restricting abortion rights is a form of forced control over women’s bodies, which is akin to slavery. It is fundamentally unjust that women in some states have fewer rights than others. We cannot and will not go backward.

I firmly support a woman’s right to choose an abortion up until the point of viability, and beyond that for cases of fetal abnormalities, rape, incest, or threats to the mother’s life. I will work to restore and expand North Carolina’s previous laws governing abortion care.



What steps will you take to help create more affordable housing in your role in the legislature? How will you address homelessness in your role in state government?

The problem of affordable housing and the high rate of unhoused people are one in the same issue. There is a belief that social issues are the cause homelessness but that is a fallacy. The primary cause of homelessness is lack of housing. This crisis must be addresses as a whole. There are many creative options to remedy this problem.

I will work to utilize funding from federal programs like the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit to incentivize the development of affordable housing and advocate for increased state funding to programs such as the NC Housing Trust Fund. By fostering partnerships between the government, private developers, and non-profits, we can create mixed-income and mixed-use developments that blend market-rate and affordable units while also encouraging small business creation that serves as conditional employee housing.

Additionally, I will support provisional zoning and tax credits that allow single-family properties to use secondary living areas, such as crofters or on-property cottages, for unhoused individuals. This would also include the construction of additional housing units, like "tiny houses," on residential properties. Furthermore, I plan to partner with businesses and corporations to create housing stipends for employees, leading to the development of more workforce housing. There are numerous solutions to address this issue, far more than can be covered in this questionnaire.

Ultimately, the lack of affordable housing is having a profoundly negative effect on communities across North Carolina. Substance abuse, poor mental health, and crime are often the result of homelessness, not the cause. As public servants, we are obligated to find and provide solutions so the people of our state can thrive and enjoy the best North Carolina has to offer.

What’s your stance on funding public education? Specifically, what changes, if any, would you support for per-pupil funding, the private school voucher program, and accepting federal funding?

NC public education is in crisis. Our public schools are severely underfunded, ranking 48th in the nation for per-pupil spending and 41st in teacher salaries. The facilities are crumbling, unable to meet the basic needs of students in our communities. At the same time, millions of dollars in public funds are being diverted to private and religious schools, which are not bound by the same standards. These schools often have arbitrary admission and expulsion policies, allowing discrimination based on race, religion, and gender. They also operate with minimal regulation and are not required to employ certified, licensed teachers. Furthermore, they do not provide transportation or meals, leaving underserved and rural communities—where these schools are scarce—disproportionately affected by the underfunding of public schools.

The North Carolina Constitution, Article 9, Section 2:1, mandates that “The General Assembly shall provide by taxation and otherwise for a general and uniform system of free public schools... wherein equal opportunities shall be provided for all students.” The current opportunity scholarships and voucher programs violate this constitutional requirement and must be repealed. Restoring public funds to public schools will allow us to meet the needs of NC public education.

What changes, if any, would you make to funding for transportation infrastructure (roads, bridges, etc) and public transportation (like WAVE)?



By combining increased state and local funding with long-term sustainable planning, innovation, and public-private collaboration, we can create a transportation infrastructure that supports the economic vitality of North Carolina, improved access to employment, reduce transportation expenses for low-income individual struggling with obtaining adequate affordable housing, and improve mobility and access for all residents. Additionally, moving toward green transportation options and investing in electric vehicle infrastructure will reduce the carbon impact that we are having on the environment.

Would you support an independent commission to draw legislative boundaries? Why or why not?

Absolutely! The gerrymandering we are witnessing has deeply disenfranchised communities of color and minorities. The GOP-controlled legislature and court have strategically manipulated district boundaries to entrench their power, going so far as to carve out portions of communities and even the homes of sitting representatives, effectively removing them from their own districts and preventing them from seeking re-election. This tactic undermines the will of the people by manipulating the electoral landscape to favor those already in power.

By splitting districts between counties with vastly different demographics, the ability of local representatives to effectively serve their constituents is severely compromised. Representatives are forced to navigate the interests of vastly different communities, making it harder to address the specific needs of any one group. This is the epitome of a conflict of interest, where politicians prioritize their political gain over the well-being of the people they are supposed to serve.

We must work to restore fair representation by pushing for independent redistricting commissions that prioritize the voices and needs of the people over partisan advantage. Every community, regardless of race or background, deserves to have their vote counted equally and their voice heard.

Would you work to repeal the state law that says you are your public records' custodian? If not, why do you think you should be exempt from the public records laws that apply to so many other local and state officials?

I would not seek to repeal the public records custodian law. It is important to allow citizens access to public records. These laws foster a sense of community involvement, preserve transparency, guard against fraud and increase public trust.

How would you support economic development in the Cape Fear region (and what kind of development would you like to see)?

A well-funded, high quality public education system plays a critical role in a thriving community and economy. Investing in public education not only prepares a skilled workforce but also creates a foundation for sustainable growth, better health outcomes, and environmental stewardship. People and jobs drive the economy, empowering newcomers and local residents to start new businesses, attracting young professionals; doctors, nurses, teachers, etc., cleaning up our toxic water and protecting the environment, and investing in affordable housing will make our community a desirable area to raise a family. Returning tax dollars to our public education system is the easiest and most effective way that to stimulate and ensure a healthy local economy that will benefit both current and future generations.



Would you like to see state taxes go up, down, or hold steady?

North Carolina has been considered "great for business" largely due to our 2.5% corporate tax rate, which is set to drop to 0% by 2030. While I agree that attracting businesses to our state is important, we must ask: at what cost? As we've discussed, our communities are grappling with crises such as a lack of affordable housing, inadequate medical facilities, underfunded schools, polluted water, and the growing impact of climate change. These challenges are pushing residents out of North Carolina. Meanwhile, as corporate taxes decrease, individual taxes are rising sharply. The burden of addressing these issues shouldn’t fall solely on private taxpayers. Large corporations that profit significantly from operating in our state should contribute their fair share to support community development and public services.

What other issues are you hoping to focus on?

There are many issues that I will like to address;

