Voter Guides: Legislative races in the Cape Fear Region
WHQR asked candidates to answer key questions based on the top concerns of local residents in the Cape Fear Region. We've created voter guides based on their answers, and based on their voting records if the incumbent failed to respond.
Find all of WHQR’s 2024 election info and coverage here.
For full candidate responses to all of WHQR's questions, click the links below. For a full list of WHQR's voter resources on all local races, click here.
- State Senate District 7 candidate David Hill (D)
- State Senate District 7 candidate Michael Lee (R)
- State Senate District 8 candidate Katherine Randall (D)
- House District 19 candidate Jill Brown (D)
- House District 20 candidate Jon Berger (D)
- House District 17 candidate Charles Jones (D)