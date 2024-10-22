© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voter Guides: Legislative races in the Cape Fear Region

WHQR | By Kelly Kenoyer
Published October 22, 2024 at 2:57 PM EDT

WHQR asked candidates to answer key questions based on the top concerns of local residents in the Cape Fear Region. We've created voter guides based on their answers, and based on their voting records if the incumbent failed to respond.

Find all of WHQR’s 2024 election info and coverage here.

For full candidate responses to all of WHQR's questions, click the links below. For a full list of WHQR's voter resources on all local races, click here.

Voter Guide for NC Senate District 7
Kelly Kenoyer
/
WHQR
Voter Guide for NC Senate District 7
Voter Guide for NC Senate District 8
Kelly Kenoyer
/
WHQR
Voter Guide for NC Senate District 8
Voter Guide for NC House District 17
Kelly Kenoyer
/
WHQR
Voter Guide for NC House District 17
Voter Guide for House District 19
Kelly Kenoyer
/
WHQR
Voter Guide for House District 19
WHQR Voter Guide NC House Dist. 20
Kelly Kenoyer
/
WHQR
WHQR Voter Guide NC House Dist. 20
Tags
Local Election 2024
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant on the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her by email at KKenoyer@whqr.org.
See stories by Kelly Kenoyer