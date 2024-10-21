2024 Election candidates questionnaires: State Senate candidate Michael Lee

The candidates’ responses are presented without edits (except for formatting).

Below are the responses from incumbent Republican Candidate Michael Lee.

What is your stance on abortion – and what, if any, changes would you make to existing state law which bans abortion after 12 weeks, with exceptions for fetal abnormalities, health of the mother, and rape/incest?

The law in NC (and my position) affirms a woman’s right to choose in the first three months of pregnancy. After that, it includes important exceptions: (i) up to five months if the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest, (ii) up to six months if there is a serious fetal abnormality, and (iii) at any point if the life or health of the mother is in jeopardy. These aren’t arbitrary rules; they were crafted after deep consultation with medical professionals, legal experts, and advocates from all sides. It’s a balanced, compassionate approach that respects both women’s autonomy and the importance of safeguarding life.

It’s worth pointing out that North Carolina’s law—one of the most thoughtful in the nation—that included public funding for contraceptives—has served as a model for how states can

balance these competing concerns. It safeguards a woman’s right to make critical decisions about her body, while also respecting life and ensuring that protections are in place when a pregnancy becomes too dangerous to continue. This isn’t a theoretical issue. It’s about real women, real families, and real choices that deserve our careful, thoughtful consideration.

When campaign ads falsely claim that I support banning abortion without exceptions, they aren’t just attacking me—they’re attacking a woman's fundamental right to healthcare, a right already protected by law. These ads intentionally distort a serious issue that deserves honesty and respect, not fearmongering and misinformation.

At the end of the day, I believe voters deserve honesty and respect. I remain unwavering in my commitment to defending women’s rights and the truth, and I trust the people of North Carolina to see beyond the noise. Our state’s future depends on real, meaningful conversations, not political maneuvering. I have faith that, when the time comes, voters will choose facts over fear, and truth over deception.

What steps will you take to help create more affordable housing in your role in the legislature?

I will continue to provide funding and have the state administer various programs throughout the state (e.g., Urgent Repair Program, Rental Production Program, Workforce Housing Loan Program, Key Rental Assistance, Homeowners Assistance Fund, etc.). In addition to recurring programs, the state provided $170 million dollars in fiscal year 2022-23 to address gaps in funding on previously awarded grants for affordable housing in North Carolina. These gaps result from a variety of reasons, not the least of which was the inflated price of materials. Without this gap funding, projects across the state and construction of thousands of units would not have continued. As you can see, the state (through both federal and state funds) continues to work on housing affordability in a very direct way.

How will you address homelessness in your role in state government?

Affordable housing measures, like those listed above, are crucial in preventing what is known as “episodic homelessness.” This type of homelessness occurs due to specific life circumstances, such as job loss or unexpected medical expenses. To address chronic homelessness, we’ve concentrated on directing funds to non-profits that can operate effectively and reach individuals where they are—something that government agencies are often less equipped to do. For instance, I have provided significant support to organizations like Eden Village over the years.

Recognizing that chronic homelessness is driven by a variety of factors, we’ve also prioritized funding for non-profit substance abuse centers in our region. Addressing substance abuse is a critical part of tackling the root causes of homelessness, alongside other support services. In the most recent budget cycle, we were able to allocate over $40 million to non-profits in our area and secure a minimum of $6 million per year in ongoing support for these e5orts.

Chronic homelessness is a complex issue that requires more than just physical shelter—it needs comprehensive services like social work, counseling, and substance abuse treatment. That’s why our funding strategy focuses not only on building infrastructure but also on supporting the essential services that help individuals rebuild their lives.

What’s your stance on funding public education? Specifically, what changes, if any, would you support for per-pupil funding, the private school voucher program, and accepting federal funding?

I am a strong supporter of education for North Carolina students. As the co-chair of the NC Senate Budget Committee, I helped secure a 9.5% funding increase for K-12 education in the state's biennium budget. This investment includes teacher pay raises, a $200 million teacher supplement (in addition to local supplements), the creation of a new School Health Personnel Allotment, and significant funding increases in various critical areas. The National Education Association (NEA) ranks North Carolina 12th in the nation for the proportion of K-12 funding provided by the state, a testament to our commitment. While the national average is 47% of every dollar coming from state funding, North Carolina consistently provides between 60% and 63%.

Beyond just increasing funding by $1.6 billion in this last budget, I believe it’s not just about how much we spend, but how effectively we allocate those resources. That’s why I have championed innovative programs such as SparkNC (SparkNC.org), the expansion of Advanced Teaching Roles schools (along with additional teacher supplements), and the implementation of the Science of Reading, which has placed North Carolina at the forefront of literacy outcomes nationwide. Additionally, I believe we need to make education funding more transparent and straightforward, which can be achieved through a weighted student formula.

I strongly support the North Carolina Education Savings Account (ESA) for students with special needs. I sponsored the bill that created this program in 2017, which provides families with the necessary funding to choose the school that best meets their child's unique needs. Additionally, I support Opportunity Scholarships, which ensure that families are not limited to schools based solely on their zip code. These scholarships, representing less than 4.5% of the state's K-12 budget, offer an essential option for families seeking an educational environment tailored to their child's specific requirements.

My focus extends from early childhood education through to workforce training. We must continue supporting our teachers with better pay, engaging parents in the educational process, and providing school choice to ensure every child has access to high-quality, personalized education. Our recent budget also directed substantial funding increases to New Hanover County Schools, Cape Fear Community College, and UNCW. It's essential that our education system remains aligned with technological advancements and emerging workforce opportunities, preparing our students for the future.

To learn more about my views on education for all students, including those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, I encourage you to watch Episodes 4, 5, and 6 of https://www.leefornc.com/unscripted. In these episodes, I discuss the importance of inclusive education, ensuring every student has access to quality learning opportunities, and the need for policies that support and empower students of all abilities. These discussions highlight my commitment to building a more equitable and supportive educational system for all.

What changes, if any, would you make to funding for transportation infrastructure (roads, bridges, etc.) and public transportation (like WAVE)?

The legislature started a program where a small portion of sales tax is now being used to provide transportation funding as we know revenue from the motor fuels tax has been decreasing with increased efficiency in the internal combustion engine vehicles as well as the increase in the number of hybrid and electric vehicles. North Carolina started appropriating a portion of sales tax revenue in 2022 to transportation. In 2024-2025, 6% of North Carolina’s sales tax proceeds will be appropriated to transportation. This new transportation revenue source will provide approximately 12% of the total transportation budget. Given electric car sales average around 11% in the United States, this current level of funding from sales tax seems appropriate.

In addition to the creation of this new revenue source, we need to create a statewide critical bridge infrastructure fund. North Carolina's Strategic Mobility Formula is a funding mechanism established in 2013 and is used to prioritize and allocate state transportation funds efficiently. It evaluates projects based on criteria such as congestion relief, safety improvements, economic development, and local support, ensuring that funds are allocated in a way that enhances mobility and boosts economic growth across the state.

However, it does not address the replacement of critical bridge infrastructure like the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. I will work on the development of a new critical bridge infrastructure formula to provide funding to these critical needs.

Would you support an independent commission to draw legislative boundaries? Why or why not?

I would support an independent commission provided it was possible to secure independence in the process. Also, the creation of an independent commission would require an amendment to the North Carolina Constitution approved by the voters. However, there are many states that have found it difficult to eliminate political influence in the process. Below are just a few examples of states who have attempted to create an “independent commission” with less than an independent redistricting process:

California's 14-member commission includes members from both major parties and independents. Reports have surfaced about efforts to coordinate testimony to sway the commission toward maps that favor one party, raising concerns about the commission’s ability to remain fully independent from external pressures.

Michigan created a commission following a 2018 ballot initiative, aiming to take redistricting out of the hands of the legislature. However, disagreements over how to prioritize different criteria—such as compactness versus community representation—led to accusations of bias. Some critics argued that the resulting maps still disproportionately favored one party, despite the commission’s attempt at neutrality. The commission has also faced criticism for conducting some deliberations in private, raising transparency concerns.

Colorado’s redistricting commission faced legal challenges to its maps, with both Democratic and Republican interests arguing that the commission’s decisions favored the other side. These disputes often result in court rulings, where judges—who may have their own political leanings—ultimately decide on the final maps. This legal oversight, while intended as a safeguard, can reintroduce partisan considerations into the supposedly independent process.

While independent redistricting commissions are designed to reduce partisan influence, their success is often limited by factors such as the selection process for members, external pressures from political parties, subjective prioritization of redistricting criteria, legal challenges, and the inherent biases of commissioners themselves. These issues can undermine the commissions' ability to function truly independently, leading to maps that are still seen as biased or unfair. The complexity of balancing fairness with the reality of political interests often challenges the ideal of nonpartisan redistricting.

Would you work to repeal the state law that says you are your public records' custodian? If not, why do you think you should be exempt from the public records laws that apply to so many other local and state officials?

Public records requests are an essential part of maintaining transparency and accountability in government. They provide citizens, journalists, and researchers with access to government documents, ensuring that the actions of public officials remain open to scrutiny. This transparency is fundamental to our democracy, as it helps build trust between the government and the public by allowing a clear view into decision-making processes.

I have always responded to public records requests from my office and will continue to do so. Interestingly, all of the requests I have received lately come from individuals who are not my constituents and reside outside my NC Senate District, and it usually takes weeks (and in some instances months) to respond to each one. Given that each NC Senator only has one legislative assistant, responding to these requests can delay our ability to respond to actual constituents in a timely manner, particularly when requests ask for "any and all documents" related to a word, phrase, or broad topic over a long period of time (months and years).

In my case, the requests we receive many times relate to non-constituent matters that consume my legislative assistant and me for long periods of time, given the thousands upon thousands of emails, letters, and other communications we receive. This detracts from our ability to focus on the needs of those we directly represent.

How would you support economic development in the Cape Fear region (and what kind of development would you like to see)?

I have brought over $150 million of infrastructure funding to New Hanover County to support economic development in our area. In addition, I will continue to reduce taxes, empowering our citizens to keep more of their hard-earned money and strengthening their financial security. Simultaneously, I will leverage innovative policies to attract high-quality, high-paying jobs, while providing strong support to the businesses that are already the backbone of our community. By fostering a business-friendly environment, we ensure longterm economic growth. Additionally, I am committed to focusing on workforce development initiatives that equip our citizens with the skills and training necessary to fill these new positions, ensuring that local talent drives the economic expansion of our district. We also need to consider the environmental impacts of our development.

Would you like to see state taxes go up, down, or hold steady?

As a resident, taxpayer and elected official, I believe state taxes should strike a balance between maintaining essential services and fostering economic growth. I would like to hold steady with the tax policy we currently have in effect which I have outlined below.

We have raised the zero-tax bracket for joint filers to $25,500 ($12,750 for singles), enabling more lower-income households to keep more of their earnings. Additionally, we have implemented a plan to reduce North Carolina's income tax to a flat rate of 3.99% by 2026, with the potential to lower it further to 2.49% if certain state revenue thresholds are met.

This approach aims to enhance our state's competitiveness while returning more money to taxpayers. Furthermore, we have eliminated the state income tax on military pensions, underscoring our commitment to supporting those who have served our nation.

What other issues are you hoping to focus on?

My ongoing priorities include fostering economic development, working to lower the cost of living, and ensuring responsible stewardship of our environment. I am also deeply committed to expanding educational and workforce opportunities for all North Carolinians, from early childhood through adulthood. This includes advocating for increased funding and the creation of innovative programs that provide citizens with the tools they need to succeed in an evolving economy. By investing in education and workforce development, we can build a brighter future for individuals and strengthen the overall prosperity of our state.

Please see www.leefornc.com for more information on these efforts.