© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voter Guide: New Hanover County Commissioners

WHQR | By Kelly Kenoyer
Published October 11, 2024 at 1:10 PM EDT
WHQR

WHQR asked residents what their top concerns are ahead of the coming election, and then put those questions to the New Hanover County Commission candidates. Four out of six responded, and their views are available in these voter guides.

Over the summer, WHQR asked nearly 400 voters one simple question: "What do you think state and local candidates should talk about as they compete for your vote?"

That open-ended question, part of the Community Agenda, received hundreds of answers relevant to many different electoral races. WHQR staff analyzed the responses, categorized them by electoral race, and then determined which issues were of the highest importance to local voters. That process informed our election questionnaires for candidates, and we've created voter guides for the top issues in each race.

Below are responses from four out of six candidates for New Hanover County Commission. Incumbent Commissioners Jonathan Barfield and Bill Rivenbark did not respond before press time. Barfield attended WHQR's candidate forum, so his views on many of these issues will be available to listeners of The Newsroom on October 18.

These responses have been edited for brevity. Each candidate's full response is available on their individual article on WHQR's Election 2024 landing page.

Kelly Kenoyer
/
WHQR
Kelly Kenoyer
/
WHQR
Kelly Kenoyer
/
WHQR
Affordable Housing
Kelly Kenoyer
/
WHQR
Kelly Kenoyer
/
WHQR
Kelly Kenoyer
/
WHQR
Kelly Kenoyer
/
WHQR
Tags
Local Election 2024
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant on the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her by email at KKenoyer@whqr.org.
See stories by Kelly Kenoyer