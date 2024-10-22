Brunswick County Commissioner Voter Guide
WHQR asked all candidates to respond to a questionnaire based on the top concerns of residents in the region. None of the incumbents responded, but the challengers' views have been condensed into this voter guide.
Find all of WHQR’s 2024 election info and coverage here.
The full candidate responses are available below, as is an article detailing the incumbent's refusal to respond to the media.
