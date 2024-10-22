© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Brunswick County Commissioner Voter Guide

WHQR
Published October 22, 2024 at 2:50 PM EDT

WHQR asked all candidates to respond to a questionnaire based on the top concerns of residents in the region. None of the incumbents responded, but the challengers' views have been condensed into this voter guide.

Find all of WHQR’s 2024 election info and coverage here.

The full candidate responses are available below, as is an article detailing the incumbent's refusal to respond to the media.

Why are Brunswick County GOP incumbents skipping candidate debates?

Voter guide for Brunswick County Commissioners
