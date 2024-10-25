Marlando Pridgen, Democratic candidate for North Carolina's 7th Congressional District
On this episode, WHQR News Director Ben Schachtman sat down for a long-form interview with Marlando Pridge, Democratic challenger for North Carolina's 7th Congressional District. Topics included domestic policy issues like healthcare, affordable housing, crime and drugs and foreign policy topics like Ukraine and the Middle East.
Marlando Pridgen is the Democratic candidate for North Carolina's Congressional 7th District. He's running against Republican incumbent David Rouzer, who has been in office since 2015.
The district covers Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, part of Cumberland, New Hanover, Pender, and Robeson counties. The district includes large regions of rural, agricultural communities but also the denser coastal population and the city of Wilmington.
Rouzer did not respond to repeated attempts to contact him, his campaign, or his congressional aide.