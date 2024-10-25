Marlando Pridgen, Democratic candidate for North Carolina's 7th Congressional District

Marlando Pridgen is the Democratic candidate for North Carolina's Congressional 7th District. He's running against Republican incumbent David Rouzer, who has been in office since 2015.

The district covers Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, part of Cumberland, New Hanover, Pender, and Robeson counties. The district includes large regions of rural, agricultural communities but also the denser coastal population and the city of Wilmington.

Rouzer did not respond to repeated attempts to contact him, his campaign, or his congressional aide.