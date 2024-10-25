© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Marlando Pridgen, Democratic candidate for North Carolina's 7th Congressional District

By Benjamin Schachtman
Published October 25, 2024
On this episode, WHQR News Director Ben Schachtman sat down for a long-form interview with Marlando Pridge, Democratic challenger for North Carolina's 7th Congressional District. Topics included domestic policy issues like healthcare, affordable housing, crime and drugs and foreign policy topics like Ukraine and the Middle East.

Marlando Pridgen is the Democratic candidate for North Carolina's Congressional 7th District. He's running against Republican incumbent David Rouzer, who has been in office since 2015.

The district covers Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, part of Cumberland, New Hanover, Pender, and Robeson counties. The district includes large regions of rural, agricultural communities but also the denser coastal population and the city of Wilmington.

Rouzer did not respond to repeated attempts to contact him, his campaign, or his congressional aide.

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
