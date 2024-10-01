2024 Election candidates questionnaires: NHC Board of Commissioners candidate Cassidy Santaguida

The candidates’ responses are presented without edits (except for formatting).

Below are the responses from Democratic candidate Cassidy Santaguida.

What plans do you have to address the need for more affordable housing?

One-third of New Hanover County residents are housing cost-burdened. Once elected, I will advocate for the expansion of the county’s Workforce Housing Service Program, support local organizations that are already addressing the housing needs of our residents, and work to ensure the Comprehensive Plan provides a strategic framework and guiding principles to address affordable housing needs while protecting our environment. I will collaborate with developers to reduce housing barriers and work to ensure that housing is accessible to all.

Related, what efforts would you make to address homelessness?

First, it’s important to recognize that many of the people experiencing homelessness in our region are from demographics not typically associated with the unhoused. For example, during last year’s point-in-time count, 11% of people experiencing homelessness in our region were children. This isn’t just a statistic, this is a tragedy. The joint homelessness strategy adopted by New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington is a critical step forward in reducing homelessness in our area. In addition to providing more day centers, part of this strategy must include investing in programs and policies that increase the supply of shelter beds and permanent supportive housing for low-income families and individuals with physical or mental disabilities and/or substance use disorders. Furthermore, we need to explore innovative, evidence-based solutions to ensure all children in the county have a safe place to sleep at night, build on the success of current and previous county programs, like gap rental assistance, and work to reduce housing barriers to entry for families in need - many families simply don’t have thousands of dollars to pay upfront move-in costs. Finally, housing first policies — where the priority is placed on getting the individual into housing first, then providing wrap-around services for addiction and behavioral health problems, rather than requiring abstinence and medications prior to providing housing — have shown that stable housing is the most critical first step in addressing homelessness. All of these efforts will necessitate increased staffing and innovative strategies to assist our unhoused residents in finding safe, reliable housing.

What is your plan to manage development, balancing concerns over the environmental and traffic impact with a rapidly growing region’s need for more housing?

Creating new housing isn’t just building walls and ceilings – we’re creating communities for residents who deserve access to the beauty of New Hanover County’s unique natural environment. In order to provide more housing and protect our environment, I will advocate for upzoning requests to undergo environmental impact assessments by the county’s new Sustainability Manager, consider existing infrastructure and the adequacy of community services when reviewing rezoning requests, and work to ensure the next iteration of New Hanover County’s Comprehensive Plan provides a framework and guiding principles to address housing needs while protecting our environment. How would you help promote economic development (and what kind of development would you like to see)? By investing in local talent and empowering historically marginalized communities, we can grow a sustainable economy from within. Vibrant communities with excellent schools, ample green spaces, and reliable public transportation are more attractive to forward-thinking companies. If we focus on building that community, we can ensure prosperity for generations to come. To promote this I will support organizations and educational options that address the workforce deficit in the skilled trades, advocate for incentives and programs that attract innovative, forward-looking industries, and support housing and community programs that will ensure that New Hanover County is a place where the folks who work here can afford to live here.

What are your plans for funding public education, and would you support placing a school bond on the ballot?

New Hanover County is one of the wealthiest counties in the state, and we should have a school system that reflects that status. I’m committed to scrutinizing budget allocations and providing the funding necessary to provide a first class education for all our students from pre-K through 12th grade. I’ll work closely with the New Hanover County Board of Education to fully understand current and future facility needs. If specific needs and outcomes are clearly identified–and justified–I would support placing a school bond on the ballot.

What financial role do you think the county should have in supporting WAVE’s public transportation system?

As our region grows we’ll continue to see an increase in traffic. The most feasible way to combat this is by offering robust and reliable public transportation through WAVE. To ensure this service is effective, the county must continue to invest in WAVE, and promote both public and private partnerships to expand investment in public transit.

What are your views on the county’s Diversity and Equity Office work inside the county government and in the community?

The establishment of the Office of Diversity and Equity has proven to be an effective addition to our county’s government. While it is a fairly new department, the leadership of Linda Thompson and her team have had a positive impact on our community from the adoption of a language plan to the increased accessibility of county resources. These are tangible, positive outcomes that have moved beyond celebrating diversity to cultivating an environment where members of our community are better positioned to reach their full potential.