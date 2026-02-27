Primary 2026: Democratic and Republican candidates for the New Hanover County school board
WHQR's Ben Schachtman and Rachel Keith dig into our recent candidates forum for the New Hanover County school board. Five Republicans and six Democrats are running for four seats in each party.
We’ve got a packed ballot in the primary race for New Hanover County school board. Five Republicans, including three incumbents, and six Democrats, including some who have campaigned and served before, are running — there are four open seats for each party heading into the general election later this year.
They joined us earlier this month for a forum hosted by WHQR and our colleagues at WECT and Port City Daily. We spent an hour asking questions from our newsrooms – and from listeners and readers like you — and on today’s show, you can hear what they had to say.
We encourage you to watch the whole forum and check out the candidate questionnaires (video and links below) to get the best sense of who is running!
