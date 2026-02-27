© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local
The Newsroom

Primary 2026: Democratic and Republican candidates for the New Hanover County school board

By Rachel Keith,
Benjamin Schachtman
Published February 27, 2026 at 12:06 PM EST

WHQR's Ben Schachtman and Rachel Keith dig into our recent candidates forum for the New Hanover County school board. Five Republicans and six Democrats are running for four seats in each party.

We’ve got a packed ballot in the primary race for New Hanover County school board. Five Republicans, including three incumbents, and six Democrats, including some who have campaigned and served before, are running — there are four open seats for each party heading into the general election later this year.

They joined us earlier this month for a forum hosted by WHQR and our colleagues at WECT and Port City Daily. We spent an hour asking questions from our newsrooms – and from listeners and readers like you — and on today’s show, you can hear what they had to say.

We encourage you to watch the whole forum and check out the candidate questionnaires (video and links below) to get the best sense of who is running!

FORUM: New Hanover County Board of Education Candidates

Click the names below to access the Q&As for all the candidates:

Democratic Candidates

Republican Candidates 

Links to relevant reporting:

Rachel Keith
Benjamin Schachtman
