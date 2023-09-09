© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The Newsroom

Call it 'removal' or 'banning,' the battle over 'Stamped' is a proxy for the culture war

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Rachel Keith
Published September 9, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT

On this episode of the Newsroom: how one parent’s efforts to remove a single book from a New Hanover County school curriculum became a proxy for the culture wars.

In a five-hour hearing, both sides argued the fate of Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You. It’s a book based on the work of Ibram X. Kendi — but the debate went way beyond this one book, and said a lot about our current political moment and the state of public education.

To unpack this story, we're joined by WHQR's Rachel Keith, who has been covering the debate over Stamped for months

WHQR coverage of the 'Stamped' controversy

Other links mentioned in this show:

