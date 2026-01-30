Primary 2026: New Hanover County Board of Education primary candidate Melissa Mason

Name: Melissa Mason

Party affiliation: Republican

Career: Educator

Degree: B.S. Speech Language Pathology, M.S. Deaf Education, EdD Special Education (student)

Q: What qualifies you to serve on the New Hanover County Schools Board of Education?

A: After serving on the school board for the past three years, I have gained valuable insight into the diverse needs of our staff and students. With 20 years of experience as an educator — teaching both general education and exceptional children — I bring a strong professional perspective to board service. As a parent of students in the district, I also understand the impact of board decisions on families. My leadership as both chair and vice chair reflects my commitment to fair, respectful, and productive dialogue, even when perspectives differ. Guided by a belief in lifelong learning, I am currently pursuing an Educational Doctorate in Special Education, further strengthening my ability to serve our school community thoughtfully and effectively.

Q: Name one top priority policy change you want to see and how you will work to achieve it.

A: Rebuilding trust that was broken in the past is imperative for the district. While trust is restored over time, immediate policy changes that prioritize transparency and elevate parent and community voices are essential and remain my top priorities.

Q: What is your view of the current board’s leadership? What are they succeeding at and what needs to be improved?

A: During my time on the board, the district has navigated significant change. The board has strengthened collaboration with staff, students, district leadership, and the superintendent, and made important strides toward a more transparent budget process. Moving forward, prioritizing transparency, open communication, and public engagement will be essential to best serve our students and community.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing the school district?

A: Rebuilding trust in the district is imperative, and while trust develops over time, immediate policy changes that prioritize transparency and amplify parent and community voices are essential. Adequate financial support is also critical, as it directly impacts the staff we can place in classrooms that need them most.

Q: Even though the people will vote on the $320-million school bond, would you advocate for its support? Why or why not?

A: I support the $320-million school bond. For too long, necessary repairs to our oldest school buildings were delayed, and temporary “Band-Aid” solutions have increased costs and worsened conditions. Investing in our schools requires community support and that investment sends a clear message about how much we value our students while providing them safe, functional classrooms.

Q: What would you like to see the state legislature do regarding school funding?

A: I would like the state legislature to update the school funding formula, including a weighted model to better support exceptional students and revised teacher and student allotments that directly affect district resources. While local boards advocate for staff and students, responsible management of available funds is essential to provide competitive teacher pay and support student success.

Q: What is your view of the board’s role in overseeing curriculum and library book selections?

A: The board’s role is to oversee curriculum and library materials to ensure they are high-quality, age-appropriate, and aligned with district standards. While educators implement instruction, the board provides policy guidance and ensures transparency, balancing professional expertise with community input to support student learning.

Q: What are specific actions you would support the board voting on to address its low-performing schools?

A: To address low-performing schools, I would support board actions that ensure evidence-based strategies are in place, including promoting regular attendance, improving graduation rates, supporting targeted academic interventions, and providing resources for teacher development and retention.

Q: What do you think The Endowment should fund for schools versus what should be funded by the government in the school budget?

A: The Endowment should continue to fund Pre-K services and capital needs, as outlined in its forming documents. Core operations — teacher salaries, classroom instruction, transportation, and other essential services — should remain the responsibility of the government school budget, allowing The Endowment to enhance education without replacing public funding.

Q: How do you view your role in providing information to the public and the press?

A: As a board member, I follow policy, which designates the chair as the primary spokesperson. At the same time, I see it as my responsibility to help rebuild trust with the community. This includes maintaining regular, transparent communication, ensuring policies and decisions reflect openness and accountability, and fostering ongoing dialogue with staff, families, and community members.