Primary 2026: New Hanover County Board of Education primary candidate Brittnei LaRue

Candidate: Brittnei LaRue

Party affiliation: Democrat

Career: Financial Professional

Degree: Bachelor’s Degree in Foreign Languages: Concentration in Spanish

Q: What qualifies you to serve on the New Hanover County Schools Board of Education?

A: I bring a strong background in financial analysis and fiduciary responsibility, along with deep community engagement and collaborative leadership. As a parent in New Hanover County Schools, I understand how board decisions affect students and families in real time. Before launching my platform, I conducted a countywide listening tour to hear directly from educators, parents, and staff. I also continue to closely study board policies and examine outcomes to understand what is working and where improvements are needed. I am committed to responsible governance, transparent decision-making, and thoughtful oversight of public resources so our schools remain focused on student success and community trust.

Q: Name one top priority policy change you want to see and how you will work to achieve it.

A: A top priority for me is strengthening board governance policies — particularly those related to board member conduct, public communication, and community access. Policies such as 2127 and 2310 highlight the need for clear boundaries around board authority, responsible use of social media, and disciplined communication on matters the board governs, while also ensuring the public can address individual board members openly and respectfully. I will work collaboratively with fellow board members, legal counsel, and the community to review governance policies and recommend updates that promote accountability, transparency, and public trust.

Q: What is your view of the current board’s leadership? What are they succeeding at and what needs to be improved?

A: The current board has navigated a challenging period and made efforts to maintain core operations while addressing complex issues under public scrutiny. Where improvement is needed is in consistency, communication, and governance culture. At times, unclear processes, public discord, and lapses in role discipline have weakened public trust. Strong boards function best when decisions are transparent, responsibilities are respected, and community voices are engaged constructively. My focus would be on strengthening governance practices, restoring public confidence, and supporting stable, student-centered leadership moving forward.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing the schools district?

A: The biggest challenge facing New Hanover County Schools is restoring trust and stability while ensuring resources are used effectively to support student outcomes. Governance conflicts and inconsistent communication have pulled focus away from classrooms and educators. While funding matters, how decisions are made — and whether the public understands and trusts those decisions — is just as critical. Moving forward, the district needs disciplined governance, transparent processes, and collaboration between the board, staff, and community to keep students, not politics or distractions, at the center.

Q: Even though the people will vote on the $320-million school bond, would you advocate for its support? Why or why not?

A: Yes. I support the proposed school bond and would advocate for its passage because maintaining safe, functional, and modern learning environments is a core responsibility of the district. Facilities impact student learning, staff retention, and long-term operational costs. That said, support must come with transparency, clear project prioritization, and ongoing public accountability. Voters deserve to understand how funds will be used, the timeline for projects, and how decisions are made. My role would be to help ensure the bond is implemented responsibly and communicated clearly to the community.

Q: What would you like to see the state legislature do regarding school funding?

A: I would like to see the state legislature provide stable, predictable school funding that reflects actual student needs while respecting fiscal responsibility. This includes fully funding mandates like special education, supporting teacher recruitment and retention, and updating formulas that no longer reflect enrollment growth or regional cost differences. In New Hanover County, gaps in staffing and student supports show the strain of underfunded priorities. Thoughtful investment — paired with accountability and clear outcomes — helps districts plan responsibly, use resources wisely, and keep the focus on student success rather than short-term fixes.

Q: What is your view of the board’s role in overseeing curriculum and library book selections?

A: The board’s role is to set clear policy, ensure lawful and transparent processes, and rely on the professional expertise of educators to select curriculum and library materials that are age-appropriate and evidence-based. Board members should not micromanage individual titles, but they are responsible for ensuring review procedures are consistent, accessible, and responsive to parent concerns. Oversight should focus on process, standards, and accountability — not ideology. When challenges arise, they should be addressed through established committees that include educators and parents, protecting instructional integrity while keeping student learning at the center.

Q: What are specific actions you would support the board voting on to address its low-performing schools?

A: I would support actions that strengthen evidence-based instruction, stabilize staffing, and target resources where they are most needed. This includes investing in early literacy and math interventions, expanding instructional coaching and support staff, and using data to guide improvement plans rather than one-size-fits-all mandates. I would also support partnerships with families and community organizations to address attendance and student support needs. The board’s role is to set clear expectations, monitor progress transparently, and ensure accountability while allowing educators the flexibility to implement strategies that work for their students.

Q: What do you think the Endowment should fund for schools versus what should be funded by the government in the school budget?

A: The Endowment is best suited to fund innovation, enrichment, and strategic initiatives — such as student mental health supports, workforce and career pathways, pilot programs, and opportunities that expand access beyond baseline funding. Core responsibilities like staffing, instructional materials, special education services, transportation, and facility operations should remain funded through the public school budget to ensure stability and accountability. Philanthropic dollars should complement — not replace — public investment, allowing schools to test, strengthen, and scale solutions while government funding maintains the essential foundation every student deserves.

Q; How do you view your role in providing information to the public and the press?

A: I view my role as providing clear, accurate, and timely information to the public and the press in a way that strengthens trust and protects the integrity of the board’s work. Board communication should focus on policy, process, and collective decisions — not individual commentary on matters under board authority. Transparency is essential, but it must be exercised with care to avoid undermining staff, due process, or public confidence. My goal would be to help the community understand how decisions are made and how to engage constructively, while maintaining professionalism, accountability, and respect for governance boundaries.