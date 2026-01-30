Primary 2026: New Hanover County Board of Education primary candidate Pat Bradford

Name: Pat Bradford

Party affiliation: Republican

Career: Journalist, editor, publisher, and business owner; current member of the New Hanover County Board of Education

Degrees: Appalachian State University BA & BS (Education and Communications)

Q: What qualifies you to serve on the New Hanover County Schools Board of Education?

A: I bring a combination of classroom and Guardian ad Litem training, real-world business experience, and on-the-ground governance experience. As a former educator, business owner, and longtime journalist, I understand budgets, personnel decisions, and accountability at this scale. During my first term on the board, I have chaired the Finance, Capital, and Bond Committee and helped guide academic improvement, fiscal transparency, and more professional board governance. Most importantly, I take seriously the responsibility of making decisions that affect students, staff, families, and taxpayers.

Q: Name one top priority policy change you want to see and how you will work to achieve it.

A: Besides funding, my top priority is continued improvement in academic fundamentals, particularly reading proficiency. Early literacy is foundational to all learning. I will continue to support data-driven instructional strategies, clear accountability for outcomes, and policies that keep the focus on reading, writing, math, science and civics. That work requires collaboration with district leadership, educators, and families, and consistent follow-through by the board.

Q: What is your view of the current board’s leadership? What are they succeeding at and what needs to be improved?

A: The board has made meaningful progress in restoring stability, professionalism, transparency and trust after a difficult period for the district. Clearer governance practices and improved working relationships with district and county leadership these last 20 months have helped move the system forward. That said, continued improvement is needed in long-term planning, communication, and maintaining consistent focus on student outcomes. Sustained progress requires discipline and steady leadership over time.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing the school district?

A: The biggest challenge is balancing academic improvement with the operational realities of critical staffing shortages, aging facilities, and financial constraints. Improving student outcomes while maintaining safe schools, supporting educators, and addressing deferred maintenance requires additional careful planning, transparency, and trust between the district, families, and funding partners.

Q: Even though the people will vote on the $320-million school bond, would you advocate for its support? Why or why not?

A: I believe voters deserve clear, honest information about what capital and safety improvements the bond would fund and why those investments are needed. Many school facilities require significant repairs and safety upgrades that cannot be deferred indefinitely. My role as chairman of the Finance, Capital, and Bond Committee, which developed the bond proposal for a board and county vote, has been to ensure that any bond proposal is responsibly structured, transparent, and focused on student safety and learning environments so voters can make an informed decision.

Q: What would you like to see the state legislature do regarding school funding?

A: In addition to the immediate need of removing or raising the cap on Exceptional Children (EC) funding, my goal is to see the legislature continue to prioritize sustainable, long-term funding and funding formulas that support classroom instruction and critical staffing needs. Predictable funding and flexibility for local districts are essential to responsible planning and avoiding crisis-driven decisions. Strong partnerships between state and local leaders benefit students and taxpayers alike.

Q: What is your view of the board’s role in overseeing curriculum and library book selections?

A: The board’s role is governance and oversight, not day-to-day management. That includes ensuring curriculum aligns with state standards, policies are followed, and parents have transparency into instructional materials. The board must set clear expectations, respect professional educators, and ensure processes are consistent, lawful, accountable and focused on age-appropriate education.

Q: What are specific actions you would support the board voting on to address its low-performing schools?

A: One strong positive is preferential staffing in these high-need schools. There must be continued support for teachers and administrators, focused attention, along with regular progress monitoring. In addition to supporting targeted academic interventions, additional instructional support where needed, strong leadership at the school level, with clear accountability for improvement plans, the state grading models based on proficiency rather than growth is not ideal. Growth focuses on where the students start, how they come to us — growing that is more than proficiency. What matters to me is it every kid improves from where they were when they came to us.

Q: What do you think The Endowment should fund for schools versus what should be funded by the government in the school budget?

A: The Endowment is best used for innovative programs, pilot initiatives, and strategic investments that enhance student opportunities. Core operational needs, such as staffing, facilities, and essential services, should remain the responsibility of public funding sources to ensure stability and accountability.

Q: How do you view your role in providing information to the public and the press?

A: I believe transparency and professionalism are essential. My role is to provide accurate, timely information that does not violate privacy or personnel laws, explain board decisions clearly, and help the public understand how and why those decisions are made. Open communication builds trust and strengthens the relationship between the school system and the community it serves.