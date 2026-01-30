Primary 2026: New Hanover County Board of Education primary candidate Amy Dunning

Name: Amy Dunning

Party affiliation: Republican

Career: Educator

Degree: Bachelors in Elementary Education, Masters in Education, Ph.D. in Educational Studies

Q: What qualifies you to serve on the New Hanover County Schools Board of Education?

A: I am well-qualified to serve on the NHC Board of Education because my academic preparation and professional experience are deeply rooted in public education. I hold three degrees in education, including a Ph.D. in Education, which has provided me with a strong foundation in teaching and learning, educational policy, research, and school improvement. This academic background equips me to analyze complex issues, evaluate data thoughtfully, and understand the long-term implications of board-level decisions.

In addition to my academic training, I bring more than 15 years of experience working in public schools. This experience has given me firsthand insight into classroom instruction, the realities teachers face, the needs of students, and the operational and financial challenges districts navigate. Together, my scholarly expertise and on-the-ground experience allow me to approach board service with both rigor and practicality — making informed, student-centered decisions that support educators and strengthen our schools for the future.

Q: Name one top priority policy change you want to see and how you will work to achieve it.

A: I plan to address teacher salary concerns by being a strong advocate for competitive, sustainable compensation at both the state and local levels. Because teacher pay is largely determined by state funding formulas, I will work with fellow board members to clearly demonstrate NHC Schools’ needs and advocate for changes that better support teachers and staff. At the local level, I will support responsible budgeting that prioritizes educators, seek opportunities to supplement state funding, and promote strategies that help attract and retain high-quality teachers — such as local supplements, improved working conditions, and meaningful professional support. Valuing teachers through fair compensation is essential to teacher morale, effectiveness, and ultimately, student success.

Q: What is your view of the current board’s leadership? What are they succeeding at and what needs to be improved?

A: The current board of education has worked to guide the district through a variety of challenges while keeping students and schools as the central focus. Serving on a school board requires balancing many perspectives, and the board has taken on that responsibility with care. As with any governing body, there is always room for reflection and growth. Continuing to prioritize collaboration, transparency, and thoughtful decision-making can help ensure the district remains responsive to the needs of students, staff, and the community.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing the school district?

A: The biggest challenge facing New Hanover County Schools is funding. The funding formulas set at the state level do not adequately support our schools, teachers, staff, or students, and they fail to reflect the true needs of our district. This makes it difficult to provide the resources, staffing, and services required for all students to thrive. The board of education plays a crucial role as an advocate for change by clearly demonstrating where these formulas fall short.

For example, in NHC, only 4% of Academically and Intellectually Gifted (AIG) students are funded, despite more than 21% of students above third grade being identified as AIG. This gap highlights the disconnect between student needs and state funding and underscores the importance of strong, data-informed advocacy for changing funding formulas.

Q: Even though the people will vote on the $320-million school bond, would you advocate for its support? Why or why not?

A: I will be supporting the school bond, which will contribute over $320 million toward much-needed facility improvements across the district. This investment is critical to ensuring our schools are safe, modern, and equipped to support high-quality teaching and learning. The NHC bond focuses on addressing aging infrastructure, improving safety and security, reducing overcrowding, and upgrading learning environments so they better meet the needs of today’s students and staff. Supporting this bond is an investment in our students, educators, and community, and it reflects a long-term

Q: What would you like to see the state legislature do regarding school funding?

A: I would like to see the state legislature revisit and adjust the school funding formula to better reflect the actual needs of today’s public schools. The current formula does not fully account for changes in student enrollment, instructional demands, or the resources required to support both students and educators. Updating the funding formula would allow districts to more effectively meet student needs, support teachers and staff, and plan sustainably for the future. Ensuring that funding aligns with real costs is essential to maintaining strong public schools and student success statewide.

Q: What is your view of the board’s role in overseeing curriculum and library book selections?

A: The board of education plays an important oversight role in ensuring that curriculum and library resources align with state standards, district policies, and community values. The board’s responsibility is to set clear expectations and policies while relying on professional educators to develop and implement curriculum and manage instructional materials. I believe decisions about curriculum and library collections are best guided by established review processes that are transparent, consistent, and inclusive of parent and community input. When concerns arise, they should be addressed thoughtfully through those processes, with a focus on educational quality, age appropriateness, and student learning.

Q: What are specific actions you would support the board voting on to address its low-performing schools?

A: A school board should support low-performing schools by ensuring they have the resources, guidance, and accountability structures needed to improve, while allowing school administration and teachers to lead instructional change. The board’s role is to set expectations, monitor progress, and remove barriers to success.

For example, a board can require a clear school improvement plan that includes measurable math achievement goals, then support that plan by allocating funding for math interventionists, instructional coaching, or targeted professional development focused on effective math instruction. The board should regularly review progress data, ask informed questions, and adjust supports as needed — without micromanaging — so schools receive sustained, strategic support aimed at improving math outcomes for students.

Q: What do you think The Endowment should fund for schools versus what should be funded by the government in the school budget?

A: I believe government funding should provide the foundation for our schools, covering essential needs like teachers, staff, classrooms, and basic resources so every student has access to a quality education. The Endowment funds, on the other hand, allow schools to go above and beyond — supporting programs, scholarships, or innovative initiatives that give students extra opportunities to learn and grow. Together, both ensure our schools are strong today and prepared for the future.

Q: How do you view your role in providing information to the public and the press?

A: I believe my role on the board of education is to make sure our community has clear, accurate, and timely information about what is happening in our schools. I see the board as a bridge between parents, the public, and the superintendent, helping ensure decisions are transparent and that families understand how the district is supporting students. By staying informed and asking the right questions, I can help the community feel engaged, heard, and confident in our schools.