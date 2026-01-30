Primary 2026: New Hanover County Board of Education primary candidate Rick Southerland

Name Rick Southerland, MFA, MA, BFA

Party affiliation Democratic

Career Education

Degree Master of Fine Arts in Dance 2008, Master of Arts in Performing Arts 2001, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance 1994

Q: What qualifies you to serve on the New Hanover County Schools Board of Education?

A: As a native Wilmingtonian and proud graduate of the New Hanover County Public Schools, I bring over 30 years of experience as a licensed educator, arts administrator, and higher-education leader. I know firsthand the difference supportive schools and educators make. I’m committed to ensuring every child in our public schools feels the same safety and support, so that each child can reach their fullest potential.

Q: Name one top priority policy change you want to see and how you will work to achieve it.

A: My top priority is fully funding public education, so every child feels safe, supported, and able to reach their absolute potential. I’ll work to achieve this by collaborating with educators, families, and community partners to hold state and local leaders accountable for fair funding, livable wages, and the resources our schools need.”

Q: What is your view of the current board’s leadership? What are they succeeding at and what needs to be improved?

A: While the board has engaged complex issues, a lack of unity has limited sustainably meaningful progress. Strong school governance requires clear goals, collaboration, and a consistent focus on student success across the county.”

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing the school district?

A: The biggest challenge facing our district is meeting students’ increasingly complex needs with chronically underfunded schools, specifically regarding scores in subjects necessary for fundamental life skills. That’s why my top policy priority is restoring the promise of fully funded public education — so we can support educators, address student mental health, and close opportunity gaps.

Q: Even though the people will vote on the $320-million school bond, would you advocate for its support? Why or why not?

A: Yes, I will advocate and vote for the school bond because investing now means safer schools, modern facilities, and equitable learning environments. It must be implemented with transparency and clear community oversight. This will also provide trust that the county is committed to the betterment of this community and its future.

Q: What would you like to see the state legislature do regarding school funding?

A: Public education is a constitutional promise. I will use my role on the school board to advocate with state leaders and the community to make sure that promise is fully funded and realized for every child in New Hanover County.

Q: What is your view of the board’s role in overseeing curriculum and library book selections?

A: The board’s role is to uphold high academic standards, protect every student’s right to learn, and respect the professional judgment of educators, including librarians. Curriculum and library choices should be guided by expertise—not political pressure or censorship.

Q: What are specific actions you would support the board voting on to address its low-performing schools?

A: I would support proactive, collaborative approaches to help low-performing schools succeed — using data to guide investments in strong leadership, instructional coaches, smaller classes, and wraparound services like mental health and family support.

Q: What do you think the Endowment should fund for schools versus what should be funded by the government in the school budget?

A: Public education is a shared responsibility. The state must fully fund salaries, resources, and facilities, fulfilling its constitutional duty. Local government can enhance services and attract top educators, while the Endowment provides additional programs and opportunities beyond the classroom.

Q: How do you view your role in providing information to the public and the press?

A: Transparency and public engagement are essential to good school board leadership. I will proactively share information, explain decisions, and be accountable to the community—especially on funding, curriculum, and school improvement issues—because public trust grows when leaders communicate honestly, listen actively, and ensure every student has the support and resources they deserve.