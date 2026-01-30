Primary 2026: New Hanover County Board of Education primary candidate Josie Barnhart

Name: Josie Barnhart

Party affiliation: Republican

Career: Mathematics Educator

Degree: Mathematics Education, Minor in Mathematics

Q: What qualifies you to serve on the New Hanover County Schools Board of Education?

A: My continued commitment to students and staff is why I am running for the Board of Education. I have a background in education and a desire for continued collaboration that will support changes that directly benefit student outcomes. I have served on the Board of Education since 2022. I have chaired the Legislative Committee since serving. I was also selected by the North Carolina School Board’s Association to serve on the Legislative Agenda Committee that works to create a statewide legislative agenda. As an elected official it is imperative we collaborate with all entities in the decision-making processes for educational change.

Q: Name one top priority policy change you want to see and how you will work to achieve it.

A: Continuing to support accountability in students. Public schools are focused on creating a sound basic education. When policies are in place that lower the accountability of students, it diminishes the purpose of the public education system. We must keep students accountable for their actions and by ensuring we do not lower the standards of success in the process.

Student accountability must remain a priority. Public schools are designed to deliver a sound, basic education, and policies that reduce accountability weaken that mission. Holding students responsible for their actions without lowering standards is critical to long-term success.

Q: What is your view of the current board’s leadership? What are they succeeding at and what needs to be improved?

A: This board has worked through big differences and currently has a cohesive vision. There is a collaboration with staff, admin, central office and board that is currently in place. This board has built back relationships with the county commission and county staff, as we all seek to better support public schools. We must continue this trend as we seek to strive for better educational opportunities for New Hanover County.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing the schools district?

A: Declining enrollment. Parents continue to do what is best for their child. As a public school leader, I will strive to make public schools the best option for all students. That means continuing to ensure multiple pathways for educational success. Focusing on educational opportunities will set New Hanover County Schools apart. Innovation drives enrollment in public schools.

Q: Even though the people will vote on the $320-million school bond, would you advocate for its support? Why or why not?

A: Yes, it has a thoughtful plan to address much-needed safety structural infrastructure. As a board member I will continue to educate the community on what this bond will do for all students. I have already shared and discussed with people from organizations, such as the Chamber of Commerce as well as the realtors association. Proactively engaging in conversations has allowed great dialogues with a variety of community members.

We need board members willing to go into the community to thoroughly discuss the justification of this bond. The more entities that have information about the bond the better.

In addition as a leader we need to look at how we can optimize building facilities. Optimization of staffing is roughly a building that has around 500 student enrollment. Leaders need to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and reevaluate facilities under that threshold so that we can continue to keep much needed staff to support our students.

Q: What would you like to see the state legislature do regarding school funding?

A: I support a student-weighted funding model focused on student needs. Some of the weights to be considered should be AIG, Exceptional Children, economically disadvantaged, concentrated poverty, CTE funding and multilingual students. I will continue to support the legislative agenda items New Hanover County has been advocating for.

Q: What is your view of the board’s role in overseeing curriculum and library book selections?

A: Board members are to uphold the law laid out by General Statue 115C. That being said there are criteria in which curriculum and supplemental materials should follow. If the board is aware of content that does not align to law then they are obligated to remove it from the school district. District personnel who are in charge of selecting content should be upholding the laws laid out by recently updated policy. All elected officials should be upholding laws or else should not seek a seat in public office. The media gaslighting “censorship” in schools is an attempt to stifle board members who are willing to hold accountability to the laws they were elected to uphold.

Q: What are specific actions you would support the board voting on to address its low-performing schools?

A: I have supported and helped secure state funding for targeted tutoring programs at our low-performing schools. I also was able to secure funding for Advanced Teacher Roles that was written into law, which allotted New Hanover County 13 highly effective teachers to support 565 students to close the performance gap. I also directed to ask The Endowment this year to expand the RISE program in our district, which has targeted support for students at risk of dropping out of high school. This program at NHHS has seen huge success in students academics who might otherwise not complete school.

Q: What do you think The Endowment should fund for schools versus what should be funded by the government in the school budget?

A: I will work with The Endowment to continue to support our public education system. The Endowment is set up for programs that will supplement current funding models. That means as well look to continue to support schools we must create Endowment requests that are in addition to what is already provided. New Hanover County has created many innovative ways to engage learning and close the performance gap. I believe it is our job to continue to support students through all avenues of funding.

Q: How do you view your role in providing information to the public and the press?

A: I support the media and news outlets to provide accurate information to the public. Our schools are great places to learn and our staff and students deserve to be highlighted for all the success we have and will continue to have in New Hanover County. I will continually highlight positive people and programs in our district and would encourage any media or news sources to do the same.