Forum: Republican candidates in the 2024 New Hanover County school board primary election
On this episode, we unpack the recent forum for Republican primary candidates running for the New Hanover County Board of Education. We’ll look at how each of the candidates tried to position themselves among their fellow conservatives. We’ll also look at some of the issues facing the district, including a staggering $20 million budget shortfall, the ongoing debate about DEI, learning loss and low-performing schools, and calls to fire superintendent Dr. Charles Foust.
We hosted this event along with WECT and Port City Daily, and reporters — and emcee Jon Evans — got a chance to pose questions to all five GOP candidates running for three spots in the general election: Nikki Bascome, Dr. Kimberly McDuffie Murphy, David Perry, Natosha Tew, and Aubrey Tuell.
We’d initially planned to do a companion forum with Democratic candidates — but since there are just three active candidates, there’s not a real need for a Democratic primary, so we’re holding off until ahead of the general election for them.
