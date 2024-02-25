Forum: Republican candidates in the 2024 New Hanover County school board primary election

We hosted this event along with WECT and Port City Daily, and reporters — and emcee Jon Evans — got a chance to pose questions to all five GOP candidates running for three spots in the general election: Nikki Bascome, Dr. Kimberly McDuffie Murphy, David Perry, Natosha Tew, and Aubrey Tuell.

We’d initially planned to do a companion forum with Democratic candidates — but since there are just three active candidates, there’s not a real need for a Democratic primary, so we’re holding off until ahead of the general election for them.

