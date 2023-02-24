© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!
newsroom_logo.png
The Newsroom

Cape Fear Conversations: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Published February 24, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST
newsroom_logo.png

If you missed WHQR's February 11 Black History event, you're in luck: We have the highlights from our panel of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion experts.

Thanks to our panel:

  • Lillian Graning is the vice president of corporate social responsibility at Live Oak Bank.
  • Jamar Jenkins is the former inclusive small business coordinator for Live Oak Bank. He's currently a consultant.
  • Dr. Donyell Roseboro is the chief diversity officer at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.
  • Linda Thompson is the chief diversity and equity officer for New Hanover County.
  • Malcolm Johnson is the chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer for New Hanover County Schools.

Links

Tags
The Newsroom Latest news