Cape Fear Conversations: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
If you missed WHQR's February 11 Black History event, you're in luck: We have the highlights from our panel of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion experts.
Thanks to our panel:
- Lillian Graning is the vice president of corporate social responsibility at Live Oak Bank.
- Jamar Jenkins is the former inclusive small business coordinator for Live Oak Bank. He's currently a consultant.
- Dr. Donyell Roseboro is the chief diversity officer at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.
- Linda Thompson is the chief diversity and equity officer for New Hanover County.
- Malcolm Johnson is the chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer for New Hanover County Schools.
- UNCW’s definition of diversity, according to Dr. Roseboro, “Diversity represents the dimensions of human identity. It includes, but is not limited to, race, sex, age, color, national origin (including ethnicity), creed, religion, disability, sexual orientation, political affiliation, veteran’s status, gender identity, educational disadvantage, socio-economic circumstances, language, ideology, and history of overcoming adversity.”
