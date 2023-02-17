© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The Newsroom

Cape Fear Conversations: Black History in Wilmington

By WHQR Staff
Published February 17, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST
If you missed WHQR's February 11 Black History event, you're in luck: We have the highlights for you in this episode of The Newsroom. Hear from great speakers about local history, and tune in next week for an episode on our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion panel.

In WHQR's inaugural Cape Fear Conversation, four storytellers shared their perspectives on and memories of moments and historical events in Wilmington. Our storytellers spoke about the racist coup in 1898, the Wilmington 10, the Green Book, and the closeness of the Black community.

We hope to hold Cape Fear Conversation events quarterly, focusing on issues that are important to those in southeastern North Carolina. Got a suggestion? Let us know at staffnews@whqr.org.

Our guests include:

  • Kojo Nantambu, Pastor of Temple of Truth Light and Life church.
  • Derrick Anderson, host of a regional Facebook Live show.
  • Lettie Gore, historian and educator, and host of the podcast History Shows Us.
  • Kevin Spears, Wilmington City Councilman.

Content warning: The podcast version of his episode contains uncensored racial slurs.

Additional notes:

