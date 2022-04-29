© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The Newsroom: Unpacking this week's Board of Education candidate town hall

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman,
Rachel Keith
Published April 29, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
On this week’s episode, we break down what happened at the joint-media town hall for primary candidates running for the New Hanover County Board of Education. The event, produced by WHQR, WECT, and Port City Daily, featured all ten candidates, with questions from reporters and the public.

Links:

Below: Excerpts from the NHCS Gender Support Plan FAQ

What if a transgender student seeks privacy and requests that their caregiver not be involved in the support process? NHCS understands that sometimes school is the only place where transgender or nonbinary students feel safe enough to be themselves. NHCS strives to protect the privacy of all of its students based on federal and state law. NHCS will respond on a case by case basis and will work with the student to develop a process to respond when caregivers are not ready to affirm their child's gender identity. NHCS will consider relevant factors such as age, safety, type of support needed, etc. to determine appropriate steps.

 What if a caregiver does not agree with their child's transgender status or support measures?  NHCS will respond to these matters on a case by case basis while balancing student privacy, student safety, and caregiver rights. NHCS will make a good faith effort to find common ground between student and caregiver wishes. Age and maturity of the student requesting the support would be considered in determining appropriate supportive measures in addition to other relevant factors. 

Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language & Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org or on Twitter @RachelKWHQR
