The Newsroom: Unpacking this week's Board of Education candidate town hall
On this week’s episode, we break down what happened at the joint-media town hall for primary candidates running for the New Hanover County Board of Education. The event, produced by WHQR, WECT, and Port City Daily, featured all ten candidates, with questions from reporters and the public.
Town hall video (or click here):
Below: Excerpts from the NHCS Gender Support Plan FAQ
What if a transgender student seeks privacy and requests that their caregiver not be involved in the support process? NHCS understands that sometimes school is the only place where transgender or nonbinary students feel safe enough to be themselves. NHCS strives to protect the privacy of all of its students based on federal and state law. NHCS will respond on a case by case basis and will work with the student to develop a process to respond when caregivers are not ready to affirm their child's gender identity. NHCS will consider relevant factors such as age, safety, type of support needed, etc. to determine appropriate steps.
What if a caregiver does not agree with their child's transgender status or support measures? NHCS will respond to these matters on a case by case basis while balancing student privacy, student safety, and caregiver rights. NHCS will make a good faith effort to find common ground between student and caregiver wishes. Age and maturity of the student requesting the support would be considered in determining appropriate supportive measures in addition to other relevant factors.