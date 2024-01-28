Democratic school board candidate Cynthia Munoz ends campaign, citing safety concerns

Munoz notified WHQR she was dropping out of the race in an email sent on Saturday, in response to an invitation to a candidates forum being held by WHQR, WECT, and Port City Daily for a primary candidates running for the New Hanover County Board of Education race.

“I’m disappointed that I am ending my campaign for NHC School Board. I do think students deserve better and more diverse candidates, but the safety of my family has to come first. I will continue to support our community in every way possible," Munoz said in a statement. “Politics should be about the best ideas to represent our students and community, not a blood sport."

Asked to elaborate on her safety concerns, Munoz wrote in an email, "I’ve had to take safety measures at my daughter’s school immediately after filing to run. Then there was a false narrative started by another candidate that made it unsafe to move about my daily life. I’m hoping that my family’s safety risk will be lowered by bowing out."

Munoz said she could not offer any more details and declined to identify the candidate she blamed for creating her safety concern.

Munoz confirmed she was working with the Board of Elections and Act Blue, a political action committee that supports Democratic candidates, to ensure all campaign donations are returned.

In a statement, New Hanover County Democratic Party Chair Jill Hopman said she was sad to learn Munoz was dropping out, but wished her well.

"We regret to learn that Cynthia Munoz, a Democratic candidate for Board of Education, has decided to withdraw from the race. Safety and family must always come first, and we fully support her decision. It is difficult and courageous to run for office, particularly as a woman of color. The New Hanover County Democratic Party is committed to building bridges throughout the community and to fielding the best, most talented, and most diverse slate of candidates possible—because representation matters. Cynthia is a passionate advocate with a bright future. We will do everything we can to fight MAGA extremism this November, and we wish her nothing but the best." Hopman said.

While Hopman said she was unaware of any actual threats made against Munoz by other Democratic candidates, she acknowledged internal party discord did play a role in her departure.

"This began as a spirited disagreement over policy and preparation, and unfortunately devolved into more personal and targeted attacks, which we have tried to navigate for weeks now," Hopman said.

"Democrats are a big-tent party with many differing opinions and passions. And I am very proud of that. But politics, as you know, can be messy and emotional and cut-throat. It takes tremendous fortitude to run for office, and the inevitable criticism is not always fair or accurate and can often be discriminatory and sexist. It is hard enough to run for office as a woman and especially a woman of color. We need to better prepare our candidates for how difficult campaigns can be, especially one as rabid and politically charged as the school board," Hopman said.

Hopman said the Democratic party would be rallying around their candidates with the hopes of winning all three seats.

Munoz will still appear on the ballot in the upcoming election alongside former school board member Judy Justice, and newcomer candidates Jerry Jones and Tim Merrick. If Munoz were to win one of the three primary spots, the New Hanover County Democratic Party would nominate a new candidate to advance in her place to the general election.

Early voting for the primary begins on February 15 and runs through March 2. Primary election day is on March 5.