ACEs and oxygen masks: A deep dive on Adverse Childhood Events and resiliency work
On this episode, we take a closer look at trauma-informed approaches to education, criminal justice, and even our everyday lives. WHQR's Rachel Keith, who just published a three-part series on ACEs, joins us to dig deeper into the issue.
On today’s show, it’s a deep dive on Adverse Childhood Experiences — or ACEs — and the work of resiliency.
This theory of trauma is woven into the conversations we’re having all the time about how to approach education, criminal justice, and even our everyday lives.
My colleague Rachel Keith just wrapped up a three-part series on ACEs and today we’re going to go even further. We’ll talk about how trauma and stress impact the people we cover and the stories we report — plus some of the challenges faced by people doing resiliency work.
