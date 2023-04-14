ACEs and oxygen masks: A deep dive on Adverse Childhood Events and resiliency work

On today’s show, it’s a deep dive on Adverse Childhood Experiences — or ACEs — and the work of resiliency.

This theory of trauma is woven into the conversations we’re having all the time about how to approach education, criminal justice, and even our everyday lives.

My colleague Rachel Keith just wrapped up a three-part series on ACEs and today we’re going to go even further. We’ll talk about how trauma and stress impact the people we cover and the stories we report — plus some of the challenges faced by people doing resiliency work.

Links and resources: