© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The transmitter for 96.7fm in Southport is down due to a lightning strike. We hope to have it repaired within a couple of weeks. We apologize for the inconvenience!
newsroom_logo.png
The Newsroom

ACEs and oxygen masks: A deep dive on Adverse Childhood Events and resiliency work

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Rachel Keith
Published April 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT
newsroom_large_graphic.png

On this episode, we take a closer look at trauma-informed approaches to education, criminal justice, and even our everyday lives. WHQR's Rachel Keith, who just published a three-part series on ACEs, joins us to dig deeper into the issue.

On today’s show, it’s a deep dive on Adverse Childhood Experiences — or ACEs — and the work of resiliency.

This theory of trauma is woven into the conversations we’re having all the time about how to approach education, criminal justice, and even our everyday lives.

My colleague Rachel Keith just wrapped up a three-part series on ACEs and today we’re going to go even further. We’ll talk about how trauma and stress impact the people we cover and the stories we report — plus some of the challenges faced by people doing resiliency work.

Links and resources:

Tags
The Newsroom Latest news
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman
Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language & Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org or on Twitter @RachelKWHQR
See stories by Rachel Keith