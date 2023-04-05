Proposed NHCS budget eliminates positions, won't include request for increased county funding

Foust tried to mitigate criticism of the proposed budget.

“We've adjusted our approach to resource allocations, much like moving from a Rolls Royce to a Cadillac. So we still have the opportunity to give above and beyond, we just can't give the Rolls Royce impact because we don’t have the funds,” he said.

New Hanover County supplements state and federal funding, but the district is not planning to ask for more money this year. Foust noted that the current local supplement of $3,434 per student is $600 higher than it was in 2019.

The district is currently forecasted to receive about $94.2 million from the county, based on a headcount of about 27,500 students. They’re also slated to receive about $10.6 million for capital projects like safety and security vestibules, SRO radios, and fixes to the New Hanover and Hoggard High’s softball complexes.

However, the district is slated to cut an estimated 125 positions: 73 of those are locally funded, representing around $4.6 million dollars.

NHCS / Local allotment decreases — Not in this table are accounts payable, family life, technology, and warehouse positions.

Another 52 positions cut from the budget had been funded by two federal Covid relief programs ( ESSER II & CRRSA ) — grants that are now running out. The bulk of those federally-funded positions were counselors and social workers.

NHCS / Federally-funded position cuts.

Foust said past budgets have always noted that those grant-funded positions were for a limited time only. Assistant Superintendent of Support Services Julie Varnam added that they still do have at least one county-licensed clinical social worker or counselor in each school.

But board members like Hugh McManus and Stephanie Kraybill balked and said that the schools are already stretched thin and needed the support of those mental health professionals.

Kraybill said this budget “cuts pretty deep on the bench,” and that students' lives had dramatically changed since the pandemic and that they’re up against major mental health challenges like suicide and depression .

McManus said the optics weren’t good in that the schools are allocating funds to start an esports program next school year ($12,000 for membership and $165,000 for equipment).

Foust responded that a bulk of the esports money is coming out of the capital outlay budget and that they couldn’t transfer that money out to maintain staff positions.

In March Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust said he would be making 10% cuts across all divisions. According to a budget planning document from NHCS, that added up to $968,502 in addition to the position cuts.

Very little at NHCS is being expanded, but the district is increasing athletic stipends by 4%, adding the aforementioned esports membership, and upgrading a media position.

NHCS / Funding expansions

The board will likely vote on a finalized budget next month. That will serve as an 'ask' to the county, but commissioners will vote on how much funding they’re willing to give the school district.

Formal opposition to HB219 passes 4-3

After the budget discussion, Chief Financial Officer Ashley Sutton asked if the board would sign a resolution in response to HB219 , which would make significant increases in charter school budgets. House Representative Frank Iler of Brunswick County is one of the sponsors of the bill.

Sutton argued that the bill creates unequal funding for K-12 education, in that the district would essentially have to share about 7% of any revenue they receive.

For example, Sutton said that charter schools would receive a portion of the $25,000 grant the district received recently from Hendrick Automotive Group to support STEM education.

She added that any fund balance, essentially the district's saving account, that’s left over would need to be shared with those charters as well.

Vice Chair Pat Bradford and members Melissa Mason and Josie Barnhart did not want the board to formally sign a letter against this bill; members Stephanie Walker, Kraybill, and McManus were in favor.

Barnhart said she didn’t want to offend the legislative representatives who are making decisions about state education budgets.

Walker said, “this bill means that the funding will not be reciprocal and it’s completely wrong.” McManus reminded the public that Bradford and Barnhart had the charge of the Legislative Committee.

Ultimately, Wildeboer joined Kraybill, McManus, and Walker to have the board formally sign the opposition.