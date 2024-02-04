© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Turnaround Task Force's latest plans, public schools competing in the education market, and hearing a Student Voice

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Rachel Keith
Published February 4, 2024 at 9:17 AM EST

On this episode, WHQR's Rachel Keith helps unpack the latest work from New Hanover County Schools' Turnaround Task Force. The group has been generating some actionable ideas that could see local funding — but the district as a whole still faces challenges, including increased market pressures as it struggles against charter and private schools for public funding. Plus, we hear from some student leaders who are trying to bring their own perspective — and some valuable data — to tough conversations in the district.

