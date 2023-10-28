© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local
The Newsroom

Unpacking the City of Wilmington candidates' forum

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Kelly Kenoyer
Published October 28, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT

On this edition, WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer and Ben Schachtman break down the highlights from this week's forum for City of Wilmington Council candidates, hosted in partnership with WECT and Port City Daily.

Wilmington City Council interviews:

Plus, an important reminder of the city's powers (and their limits): The Newsroom: What the City of Wilmington can and can’t do

Campaign finance:

Watch the full Candidates Forum from Monday, October 23.

The Newsroom
Stay Connected
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant new to the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
See stories by Kelly Kenoyer