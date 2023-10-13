2023 City of Wilmington Council Elections: Candidate Kathryn Bruner

On this show, an interview with challenger Kathryn Bruner. She’s a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. She worked with Bunker Labs, a nonprofit that proceeds resources to veterans, and now runs her own real estate firm. She’s also volunteered with the Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington, a nonprofit that provides a host of services to the area’s unhoused residents.

