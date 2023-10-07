© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
2023 City of Wilmington Council Elections: Candidate Neil Anderson

By Benjamin Schachtman
Published October 7, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT

WHQR sat down with all seven candidates for Wilmington's City Council — two incumbents and five newcomers who are running for three seats. On this episode of The Newsroom, an interview with incumbent Neil Anderson.

On this show, an interview with Neil Anderson, a three-term incumbent who has served on Wilmington City Council since 2011, along with several committee appointments. He’s self-employed, running a sales management company for Hooker Furnishing. Anderson was born and raised in High Point. He's been married for 27 years with three kids. While the Wilmington City Council is technically nonpartisan, Anderson is running with the support of the New Hanover County Republican Party.

You can find more information about Anderson at his campaign site, here.

Most of our questions for Wilmington City Council candidates in the 2023 election come from our Community Agenda. Find out more about that project here.

Find all of our 2023 election coverage here.

