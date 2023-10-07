2023 City of Wilmington Council Elections: Candidate Marlowe Foster

On this show, an interview with challenger Marlowe Foster, candidate for Wilmington City Council. He is a former executive, representing companies like BASF, Pfizer, and Lowes. He moved into the nonprofit sector, most recently as a senior VP for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC. He grew up in Farmville, Virginia, and moved to North Carolina after grad school. He more recently moved to Wilmington with his wife and two kids.

