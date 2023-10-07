© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
2023 City of Wilmington Council Elections: Candidate Marlowe Foster

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published October 7, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT

WHQR sat down with all seven candidates for Wilmington's City Council — two incumbents and five newcomers who are running for three seats. On this episode of The Newsroom, an interview with challenger Marlowe Foster.

On this show, an interview with challenger Marlowe Foster, candidate for Wilmington City Council. He is a former executive, representing companies like BASF, Pfizer, and Lowes. He moved into the nonprofit sector, most recently as a senior VP for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC. He grew up in Farmville, Virginia, and moved to North Carolina after grad school. He more recently moved to Wilmington with his wife and two kids.

You can find more information about Foster at his campaign site, here.

Most of our questions for Wilmington City Council candidates in the 2023 election come from our Community Agenda. Find out more about that project here.

Find all of our 2023 election coverage here.

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
