2023 City of Wilmington Council Elections: Candidate Salette Andrews

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published October 7, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT

WHQR sat down with all seven candidates for Wilmington's City Council — two incumbents and five newcomers who are running for three seats. On this episode of The Newsroom, an interview with challenger Salette Andrews.

On this show, an interview with challenger Salette Andrews. She served in the U.S. Air Force and worked as a technical writer. She sat on the Oro Valley town council in Arizona before moving to Wilmington. She currently runs an estate jewelry business and is an active volunteer. She’s married to Pender County manager David Andrews; they have three children and three grandchildren. While the Wilmington City Council is technically nonpartisan, Andrews is running with the support of the New Hanover County Democratic Party.

You can find more information about Andrews at her campaign site, here.

Most of our questions for Wilmington City Council candidates in the 2023 election come from our Community Agenda. Find out more about that project here.

Find all of our 2023 election coverage here.

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
