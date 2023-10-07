2023 City of Wilmington Council Elections: Candidate Salette Andrews

On this show, an interview with challenger Salette Andrews. She served in the U.S. Air Force and worked as a technical writer. She sat on the Oro Valley town council in Arizona before moving to Wilmington. She currently runs an estate jewelry business and is an active volunteer. She’s married to Pender County manager David Andrews; they have three children and three grandchildren. While the Wilmington City Council is technically nonpartisan, Andrews is running with the support of the New Hanover County Democratic Party.

You can find more information about Andrews at her campaign site, here.

Most of our questions for Wilmington City Council candidates in the 2023 election come from our Community Agenda. Find out more about that project here.

Find all of our 2023 election coverage here.

