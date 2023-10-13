2023 City of Wilmington Council Elections: Candidate David Joyner

On this show, an interview with challenger David Joyner. He’s an assistant district attorney in Ben David’s office, and leads the local recovery court which offers probationary sentences and treatment in lieu of prison time for those with substance use disorders. Joyner is an eight-generation North Carolinian. He’s also a volunteer with Cape Fear River Watch — and an Eagle Scout.

While the Wilmington City Council is technically nonpartisan, Joyner is running with the support of the New Hanover County Democratic Party.

