© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local
The Newsroom

What the City of Wilmington can and can't do; plus, a conversation with Braver Angels

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Kelly Kenoyer
Published September 17, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT

On this episode, Kelly Kenoyer sits down with Wilmington Mayor Pro-Tem Margaret Haynes to talk about what's actually with the city's power to do — an important thing to know ahead of this year's municipal elections. Plus, Ben Schachtman talks to a 'blue' and a 'red' from Braver Angels, an organization dedicated to repairing the political divide in the United States.

More info:

  • You can reach the Wilmington Alliance of Braver Angels at wilmington-nc@braverangels.org (the email will reach both Eddie Jones and Nancy Cunningham).
  • More information about Braver Angels can be found here.
Tags
The Newsroom Latest news
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant new to the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
See stories by Kelly Kenoyer