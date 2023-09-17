What the City of Wilmington can and can't do; plus, a conversation with Braver Angels
On this episode, Kelly Kenoyer sits down with Wilmington Mayor Pro-Tem Margaret Haynes to talk about what's actually with the city's power to do — an important thing to know ahead of this year's municipal elections. Plus, Ben Schachtman talks to a 'blue' and a 'red' from Braver Angels, an organization dedicated to repairing the political divide in the United States.
More info:
- You can reach the Wilmington Alliance of Braver Angels at wilmington-nc@braverangels.org (the email will reach both Eddie Jones and Nancy Cunningham).
- More information about Braver Angels can be found here.