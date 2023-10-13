2023 City of Wilmington Council Elections: Candidate John Lennon

On this show, an interview with challenger John Lennon. Lennon recently finished a term on Wilmington’s planning commission and previously served eight years on the New Hanover County Airport Authority board, and was appointed by the Governor as an at-large member for Ports and Aviation to the NCDOT board for a four-year term. Since 2014, he’s been director of operations at River Bluffs, a residential development in northern New Hanover County. He’s also an Eagle Scout.

