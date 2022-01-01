Cheril Lee has worked in the public radio sphere for eighteen years. Her first foray into public radio was at KVNO in Omaha, Nebraska. During her 10 years at the station, Ms. Lee was the News Director, covering anything and everything arts-related in the Omaha community, anchored six daily newscasts, and mentored college students. During the last three years of her time at KVNO, Ms. Lee took on additional work as a Classical Music Host, sharing fun stories about the music and the musicians with audiences.

At KIOS, Omaha’s NPR Station, Ms. Lee reported on education, business, sustainability and healthcare, as well as acting as the station’s News Director and back up Morning Edition host. While she worked at KIOS, Ms. Lee developed several local features including the OPS Student Spotlight, highlighting fun things high school students were doing in their spare time like firefighting or boxing.

This position at WHQR will allow Ms. Lee to combine her three greatest passions in radio: hosting classical music, reporting on all things arts-related and chatting with listeners during the station’s fund drives. She explains, “My goal as a host is to be good company. I am excited to experience all that the city of Wilmington has to offer. It’s a big change but I am looking forward to the challenge.”