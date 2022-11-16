© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The UNCW Department of Theatre is presenting "Fight Girl Battle World"

WHQR | By Cheril Lee
Published November 16, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST
The UNCW Department of Theatre is presenting Fight Girl Battle World this Thursday through Sunday. The play is an action-packed space western, inspired by traditional 70s and 80s sci-fi classics like Star Wars, Star Trek and Mad Max.

Elizabeth Montgomery, plays E-V in the production. She says the play will challenge audiences to think about what connects us as people, despite our differences. "My character E-V is orphaned and is the last female human in the universe. And she is all alone and is raised by a two-headed lizard and is taught to fight. Pretty much it’s a story about what it’s like to be lonely and finding your way through a world that doesn’t really support you or your kind.”

Montgomery says the play features puppetry, tons of on-stage combat and aesthetic interactive media. Zach Harris plays Adon-Ra, the last human man, in the show. He says he hopes audiences walk away with the feeling that they’re not actually alone in this world, even if they sometimes feel like they are.

Harris also hopes the play reinforces the idea that we all need to work to be more accepting of those different from us. "As funny as it is to see people in the show get called out just for being human. It’s kind of a slur. It sounds ridiculous all the ways they make fun of humans for being human. And really that’s just like the real world. That’s common. People of all sorts of types get called out and made fun of for their differences. It really shows kind of how ridiculous that looks when you’re watching it and reading through it and acting it out.”

Fight Girl Battle World is on stage this Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 pm and Sunday at 2:00. The UNCW theatre is located in the Cultural Arts Building on campus. The show has more mature themes and humor and is considered appropriate for those ages 16 and older.

