UNCW’s Theatre Department kicks off its 2022-2023 season with Diane Samuel’s Kindertransport. The production looks at the life of a young child who is forced to leave Nazi-occupied Germany and sent to live with a foster family in Britain, uncertain of what her future will hold.

Director, Dr. Charles Grimes, says as we read news stories and think about what’s happening now, this story becomes very relevant. Grimes explains it reminds you that everything you read about in the headlines, is actually happening or happened to an individual somewhere.

“Telling us something about how easy it is to lose something as a person, to the forces of history. And it’s a smart play about how people in society kind of accept what’s going on even if that’s leading in the direction of fascism or inhumanity. And it just shows how those forces affect individual people.”

Kindertransport is in the Mainstage Theatre at the UNCW Cultural Arts Building. Shows run Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2, starting tonight and ending on October 9th.

