The Cucalorus Film Foundation, a Wilmington-based non-profit, recently received two major award grants: one from the National Endowment for the Arts and the other from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

These grant funds will help support the multitude of programs Cucalorus offers. These include the NC Film Forum, their works-in-progress labs and the Surfalorus Film Festival.

Rachel Taylor, Managing Director for Cucalorus, says the organization is especially pleased to receive the grant from the Andy Warhol Foundation as it’s a real testament to the work Cucalorus does to push the boundaries of traditional cinema.

"At the Cucalorus Film Festival, we have Dance-a-lorus, which is a collaboration between choreographers and filmmakers or often, it’s choreographers experimenting with film, so it’s dance and film. We have a number of installations and that collaboration of various forms of art in one kind of creative explosion is what happens at the Cucalorus Film Festival.”

The Cucalorus Film Festival takes place November 16th through the 20th in downtown Wilmington. The non-competitive festival showcases more than 90 films from all over the world.